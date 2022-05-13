How Rivers Governor, Wike Connived With Police Commissioner To Forcefully Bring Farah Dagogo To Court Despite Bail Orders – Lawmaker’s Aide

Despite his ailing health, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, was on Friday, brought to court on the orders of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, his media aide has alleged.

Dagogo was recently remanded in police custody, following an order made by a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, presided over by Chief Magistrate Amadi Nna.



Wike had asked the police to arrest the lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives over activities related to cultism.

The governor claimed Dagogo hired cultists to attack the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt.

After two weeks in detention, Dagogo was released on bail on Thursday.

However, barely 24 hours after this, Wike allegedly caused the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, to drag the accused person before a court, according to a statement by Dagogo's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Lawal.

Lawal said this was despite court adjournment to Monday, May 16, while noting that Wike and his cronies disobeyed the law and brought the matter forward before Justice Chiwendu Nwogu, on Friday, May 13.

He wrote, “On Friday, May 13, the Rivers State Government under the orders of Governor Nyesom Wike caused his willing ally and tool, the State Police Commissioner, Friday Eboka, for Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo to be presented in Court despite his very deteriorating health conditions. Chief of Staff to the Governor, Emeka Woke led police officials from Government House to the Court.

“In fact, the Police forcefully brought Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo on stretcher, and the Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke, was busy harassing and threatening journalists at the Court from taking videos or pictures of how he was brought in on a stretcher. The journalists were further barred from going into the courtroom.

“The High Court, where Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo was arraigned and had adjourned to May 16, 2022 only for Governor Nyesom Wike and CP Friday Eboka to break all known laws in the Country by bringing the matter forward before Justice Chiwendu Nwogu, today, May 13.

“Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo lawyers were not served neither were they aware of the change of date nor the reason for the change of date and as such were not available to defend him.

”This renewed judiciary onslaught by the Rivers State Governor and Police Commissioner, Friday Eboka, was pre-determined to disobey and make mockery of the Federal High Court Order of May 12, 2022 that granted Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo's bail but which was ignored and disobeyed by the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka.

“All these are orchestrated and well planned plot to gradually kill Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo in police custody. If anything untoward happens to Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, Camp Commandant to the Governor, Efeturi Irikefe, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Emeka Woke and others should be held responsible.

“This information is for the world to be aware of the impunity, disregard for the court of law, executive rascality and other known norms alien to a sane society under democratic clime, being perpetrated by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who is a lawyer and Police Commissioner, Friday Eboka.

“The judiciary is being raped in Rivers State and the police have effectively proven to be a political tool of the Rivers State Government. We await to see the actions and reactions of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, whose temple of Justice is being desecrated and the Inspector General of Police, who was supposed to ensure that the Police are responsible for the protection of lives and properties.”



