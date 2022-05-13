I’m The Only One In APC's Presidential Race; I Don’t Know Where Others Are Running To – Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Boasts

The former Lagos State governor added that if elected, he would eliminate banditry and other forms of insecurity ravaging the country.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 13, 2022

Presidential aspirant and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Friday, has said that he is the only presidential aspirant to beat ahead of the 2023 general elections, adding “I don’t know where the others are running to.”
Tinubu spoke in Minna, Niger State, while addressing APC delegates.
Tinubu said, “We will not give up on banditry, we will not run away. Bandits will not take over our lands. With me as President, forget bandits. It is now time to change the calendar of bandits, to tell them that there is no business good in killing people no matter how much you make.
“We will eliminate all of them, we will conquer them, we will beat them. That is why I am out to run for President of Nigeria.”
The former Lagos Governor said as far as he is concerned, he was the only one in the presidential race in APC, urging the delegates while pledging not to mislead them.
He stressed: “I am the only one in this race, I don’t know about the others. I am running for the Presidency of Nigeria, I don’t know where the others are running to. I know the road to prosperity, safety, clean environment, development of our nation and infrastructure because I have done it all in Lagos state.
“The others do not know the road, don’t follow them. The only person you should follow is the person who knows the road. Follow me, I know the road and I will not mislead you. They do not have my brains but I do have enough brains.
“Where are their track records? How many Councillors, local government Chairmen and chairpersons, members of the house of Assemblies, House of Representatives or Senators have they produced? I have produced them.
“Now, they are pointing the wrong fingers at me. I do not worry about them. God will forgive them because they are blind. They have empty brains. They claim I am too old, that I cannot stand without shaking, that my legs are bad, that is why when the Governor asked me to sit, I said I will stand.”

