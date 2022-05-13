Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari Hails Killing Of Female Christian Student In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy

The post comes a day after Deborah was killed and burnt by her colleagues for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2022

Professor Ibrahim Maqari, an Islamic cleric and Deputy Chief Imam of Abuja's National Mosque has supported the lynching of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a Christian student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto by her colleagues.
 
According to the cleric who conducted the wedding of the daughter of President Muhammad Buhari, Zara, Muslims should not be blamed for harming those who insulted Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“It should be known to everyone that we the Muslims have some redlines beyond which MUST NOT be crossed. The dignity of the Prophet (PBUH) is at the forefront of the redlines.
 
“If our grievances are not properly addressed, then we should not be criticized for addressing them ourselves,” he posted on his Twitter account.


 
“Send us important information. This group was not created for you to send useless information. It was created for you to send past questions if there is a test or an assignment. It is not for you to send useless information. Which prophet?” the deceased was quoted to have stated this in a voice note she shared to the WhatsApp group.
 
Outraged by the incident, Nigerians on Twitter have asked the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure justice is served.
 
Similarly in March 2021, some angry youths backed by leaders in Sade community in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State burnt a man identified as Talle Mai Ruwa, to death for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.
 
SaharaReporters learnt that Mai Ruwa was dragged away from his house in the presence of his mother and burnt to death in the middle of the community.

