Local Government Councillor Arrested While Supplying Firearm To Bandits In Kaduna

Security operatives on surveillance around the Galadimawa axis of Giwa Local Government Area arrested the councillor with an AK-47 rifle near a hideout for bandits.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2022

Abdul Adamu Kinkiba, a councillor from Soba Local Government Council of Kaduna State has been arrested with a firearm, allegedly for onward delivery to bandits, SaharaReporters learnt.

Security operatives on surveillance around the Galadimawa axis of Giwa Local Government Area arrested the councillor with an AK-47 rifle near a hideout for bandits.

In a viral video, Kinkiba said he could not remember who gave him the rifle, just as he could also not remember who he was to deliver it to.

“I was told that the gun was meant for the convoy of someone. I was instructed to park immediately after the bridge near Galadimawa forest (a known hideout of bandits), where somebody would collect the gun," Kinkiba said in Hausa.

It was said that Kinkiba had been supplying firearms to bandits one at a time.

The chairman of Soba Local Government Area, Engineer Suleiman Yahaya Richifa, confirmed that the suspect is the councillor representing Kinkiba ward in the council.

He, however, declined to speak further, adding, “I’m in serious grief about the news. Please allow me to overcome my shock.”

