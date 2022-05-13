Nigerian Army, Police Must Not Shoot, Harass Students Protesting Prolonged Strike – University Lecturers, ASUU

ASUU had announced a warning strike on February 14 and a month after, extended the industrial action by another two months to allow the government to meet all of its demands. A 12-week extension was announced on May 9.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 13, 2022

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned the Nigerian security agencies particularly the Nigerian Army and the police to desist from harassing or shooting students who are protesting the failure of the government to meet the demands of the association.
ASUU had announced a warning strike on February 14 and a month after, extended the industrial action by another two months to allow the government to meet all of its demands. A 12-week extension was announced on May 9.


The academics are seeking improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities and academic autonomy among other demands.
Students of several universities in the country have of recent been taking to the streets to stage a peaceful protest to express their sadness and disappointment over the ongoing strike action by ASUU.
In a statement on Friday signed by the ASUU Lagos Zone Coordinator, Adelaja Odukoya, ASUU warned security agencies not to apply force on the students, especially as it had become a norm for the police force to harass protesters.
The statement reads, “ASUU Lagos Zone wishes to use this opportunity to call on both the Nigerian Army and police to rein in their officers with trigger happy disposition towards popular protests, particularly legitimate protest of students.
“This is in view of the ongoing protests forced upon students who have been out of their classrooms as a consequence of government insensitivity to the more three months old ASUU strike. The army and the police have constitutional responsibilities to protect and not attack, maim or brutalise protesting students across the country. There is more than enough pains, anguish and bloodshed in the land on account of government failure that to allow security indiscretion to cause the death of a single student will be unconscionable and unacceptable.
“This patriotic action of the Nigerian students is highly commendable and gives us hope for our beloved country. ASUU is in solidarity with, and have been monitoring the mass protest by students across the country which has been very peaceful, orderly and coordinated. We therefore urge the Army and Police High Commands to issue stringent directives of caution to their operatives who have made two to three attempts at attacking students in order to avoid unnecessary accidents.
“The attempt to crush students with an army van today at the gate of University of Ibadan (UI) is shameful, condemnable and disgraceful. It seems the security operatives are yet to learn anything useful from the #EndSARS revolts. It cannot be overemphasised that students, like all citizens, have fundamental rights to protest as enshrined in our Constitution.
“ASUU Lagos Zone salutes our students for their steadfastness and resolute struggle to get the Federal Government to adequately fund education at all levels. With more organising and collective actions, by d students, parents, civil societies and other stakeholders’ victory will surely come.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Withdraws From Kebbi Governorship, To Remain As Nigeria's Justice Minister, Attorney-General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Nigerian Soldier Laments Killing Of Colleagues In Taraba, Blames Army Authorities For Alleged Inaction Against Terrorists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Kill Enugu Resident For Attempting To Save Sister From Rape
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto-based Islamic Preacher Urges Muslims To Kill Blasphemers, Says It's the Least They Can Do For Prophet Mohammad
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Minister, Chris Ngige Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race, Remains In Buhari’s Cabinet
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari Hails Killing Of Female Christian Student In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Don’t Insult Prophets Of Other Religions; Violence, Terrorism Are Mere Symptoms, Provocation Is The Real Disease – Islamic Group, MURIC, Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Withdraws From Kebbi Governorship, To Remain As Nigeria's Justice Minister, Attorney-General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Nigerian Soldier Laments Killing Of Colleagues In Taraba, Blames Army Authorities For Alleged Inaction Against Terrorists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Suru Group Boss, Edward Akinlade Notifies Nigerian Government, As AMCON Flouts Court Order To Renovate Asset
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Kill Enugu Resident For Attempting To Save Sister From Rape
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto-based Islamic Preacher Urges Muslims To Kill Blasphemers, Says It's the Least They Can Do For Prophet Mohammad
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Minister, Chris Ngige Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race, Remains In Buhari’s Cabinet
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Vow To Ban Church Activities In South-East, Say Clerics Colluding With Political Leaders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Two Nigerian Soldiers Working With Terrorists Arrested In Zamfara
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad