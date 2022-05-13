Nigerian Christian Journalists, NACJ Condemn Killing Of Sokoto Student, Deborah, Demand Justice

The Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ), has described as barbaric the alleged stoning to death and setting ablaze of a female student, Deborah Yakubu, in Sokoto State by Islamic extremists.

This was stated in a statement signed by the Union President, Dr Charles Okhai, and the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Sunny Idika.



NACJ, in a release signed by the President, Dr Charles Okhai, and the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Sunny Idika, said it was very sad and unimaginable “that such barbaric practice of stoning humans to death for flimsy excuses of blasphemy still exists in some parts of the country in this 21st”, saying such out-dated practice should never again be allowed to fester in any part of Nigeria.

“The incident once more underscores the need for those in positions of authority and religious leaders in the country to continue to educate their followers on the sanctity of human life and religious tolerance.

“Such incidents are also a pointer to the fact that perpetrators of such in the past got away without punishment. We call on the government to ensure there are severe consequences awaiting such evil minded individuals.

“Christians in the country have been pushed to the wall, and very soon, they will have to defend themselves by fighting back, and this could deal a very devastating blow to the peaceful co-existence of the country.

“The senseless killing of innocent Christians has reached a global scale that requires urgent attention of the government stating that a situation where a group of religious extremists dispense capital punishment on mere civil matters as they will and against whoever they wish without any resort to the laws of the land is totally unacceptable,” the association said.

While visiting the bereaved family, the group called on the law enforcement agencies to do everything possible to bring the culprits to book in the shortest possible time.

The association also urged the Islamic leadership in the country to tender an apology to Nigerians for what they described as a shameful act to humanity.

On Thursday, Some students of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, lynched a 200-level female student, Deborah, over an allegation of blasphemy.

The deceased was violently stoned to death and later set ablaze by the angry mob who were mostly students of the college.

The college authorities immediately announced the closure of the school and ordered students to vacate the campus.

The Sokoto State Government had also promised to investigate the matter and vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to book.



