Over 1,000 Nigerians Sign Online Petition To Demand Justice For Sokoto Female Student, Deborah, Killed Over Alleged Blasphemy

A petition launched to get justice for Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto who was killed for alleged blasphemy, has gathered over 1,000 signatories.



The petition started by Nigerian journalist, Dotun Olawoye on change.org to the Sokoto State Government and the Nigerian Police Force, called for the prosecution of Deborah's killers, stating that failure to do this will attract more deaths.

started a petition to demand #JusticeForDeborah, the female student beaten and burnt to death for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto.

the culprits must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law - please, sign the petition! https://t.co/bOUZ6HsD0O — 'Dotun Olawoye (@olawoye_dotun) May 12, 2022

As of the time of filing this report, the petition had garnered 1, 090 signatories.



It reads, "Deborah, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto State, was t beaten and burnt to death by her colleagues for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW).



“The incident happened on Thursday morning. She was burnt to death by Muslim students who dragged her out of her hostel.



“And the culprits confirmed the act!



“We are calling on the government (and the police) to ensure that justice is served.



“THIS IS BECOMING A TREND

“In March 2021, similarly, some angry youths backed by leaders in the Sade community in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State burnt a man identified as Talle Mai Ruwa, to death for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.



“Mai Ruwa was reportedly dragged away from his house on Tuesday in the presence of his mother and burnt to death in the middle of the community.



“If we don't get justice for Deborah, we'll lose more people to this."

See Also News Nigerians Sign Online Petition To Demand Justice For Sokoto Female Student Killed Over Alleged Blasphemy

SaharaReporters had reported how the female student, identified as Deborah, was burnt to death by her colleagues for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW).



She was burnt to death by Muslim students who dragged her out of her hostel on Thursday.



Meanwhile, her gruesome murder has been connected to a voice note the deceased sent to her class WhatsApp group.

See Also News UPDATE: How Sokoto Female Student Was Killed For Criticising ‘Unwarranted Messages’ In School’s WhatsApp Group



According to a Twitter link as seen by SaharaReporters, the female student was said to have sent a voice note, protesting against the incessant sending of unnecessary to the group by her mates.



Her death has since attracted the outrage of many Nigerians including the Sultan of Sokoto State, who has condemned the unwarranted attack and called on the police to investigate and arrest the perpetrators.