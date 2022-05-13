Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers With N2million Cash, Rifles In Bayelsa Brothel

According to a release on Friday, the police command said its operatives acting on a tip-off on May 12, around 5.50pm, arrested the suspects at a brothel in the Ayama area.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2022

Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested a gun-running gang in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.
Asimin Butswat, the police spokesman, identified the suspects as; Seibo Dokubo, male, 32 years, “who is a native of Degema, Rivers State and one Boma Daniel, male, 45 years, a native of Patani, Delta State, who wanted to procure AK-47 rifles for kidnap purposes.” 
According to the statement, one brownie pistol loaded with eight .9mm ammunition, three 12.7mm expended ammunition, a sum of N2million cash and a suspected stolen Toyota Hilux 2021 model without registration number, were recovered from the suspects.
The police spokesman said the suspects were cooperating with the police in its investigation and the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

