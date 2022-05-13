Ruling Party, APC Aspirant, Olawepo-Hashim Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race

A presidential aspirant in the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, on Friday withdrew from the 2023 presidential contest.

Olawepo-Hashim who said his “own day will come" in a statement from his media office in Abuja asserted though his decision to contest was to offer a national platform for progressive forces and bring prosperity to Nigerians, “certain developments have necessitated my withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race, as a result of which I did not pick the nomination form.”



Olawepo-Hashim appreciated those who had connected with his messages and those who had offered support and prayers, while assuring that putting his presidential run on hold was not that he quit the struggle.

He said, “Retreating not out of the lack of will to fight for our resolve and collective aspiration for a New Nigeria, a struggle which has attracted enormous support. Sometimes WILL and RESOLVE, Energy and Preparation may not be enough to engage in an encounter.

"My aspiration is not an ambition but an historic burden, as a team player. My current political pursuit must now bow to our collective National interest. It is not about me but about Nigeria.

“I stepped aside believing that another day will come. I hope our party will still be able to find a candidate for the 2023 election that will unite and secure our country. One that will lead an inclusive government, and build a prosperous economy that will not leave anyone behind. I leave the race believing that by the Grace of God my own day will come.

“It is a tough decision for me, but in the present circumstance, it is the best thing in my judgement to do.”



