Ruling Party, APC Aspirant, Olawepo-Hashim Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race

Olawepo-Hashim who said his “own day will come" in a statement from his media office in Abuja asserted though his decision to contest was to offer a national platform for progressive forces and bring prosperity to Nigerians, “certain developments have necessitated my withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race, as a result of which I did not pick the nomination form.”

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 13, 2022

A presidential aspirant in the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, on Friday withdrew from the 2023 presidential contest.
Olawepo-Hashim who said his “own day will come" in a statement from his media office in Abuja asserted though his decision to contest was to offer a national platform for progressive forces and bring prosperity to Nigerians, “certain developments have necessitated my withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race, as a result of which I did not pick the nomination form.”


Olawepo-Hashim appreciated those who had connected with his messages and those who had offered support and prayers, while assuring that putting his presidential run on hold was not that he quit the struggle.
He said, “Retreating not out of the lack of will to fight for our resolve and collective aspiration for a New Nigeria, a struggle which has attracted enormous support. Sometimes WILL and RESOLVE, Energy and Preparation may not be enough to engage in an encounter.
"My aspiration is not an ambition but an historic burden, as a team player. My current political pursuit must now bow to our collective National interest. It is not about me but about Nigeria.
“I stepped aside believing that another day will come. I hope our party will still be able to find a candidate for the 2023 election that will unite and secure our country. One that will lead an inclusive government, and build a prosperous economy that will not leave anyone behind. I leave the race believing that by the Grace of God my own day will come.
“It is a tough decision for me, but in the present circumstance, it is the best thing in my judgement to do.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Withdraws From Kebbi Governorship, To Remain As Nigeria's Justice Minister, Attorney-General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Minister, Chris Ngige Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race, Remains In Buhari’s Cabinet
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I’m The Only One In APC's Presidential Race; I Don’t Know Where Others Are Running To – Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Boasts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Central Bank Gov Obtains Secret Court Order From Delta State High Court to Enable Him Stay Put in Office While Contesting For President
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Power Should Rotate To Southern Nigeria – Bayelsa Governor Tells Visiting Ex-Vice President, Atiku
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-President, Jonathan Ridiculed Himself By Picking Presidential Forms, He'll Not Get The Ticket – Ruling Party, APC Chieftain
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari Hails Killing Of Female Christian Student In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Don’t Insult Prophets Of Other Religions; Violence, Terrorism Are Mere Symptoms, Provocation Is The Real Disease – Islamic Group, MURIC, Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Withdraws From Kebbi Governorship, To Remain As Nigeria's Justice Minister, Attorney-General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Nigerian Soldier Laments Killing Of Colleagues In Taraba, Blames Army Authorities For Alleged Inaction Against Terrorists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Suru Group Boss, Edward Akinlade Notifies Nigerian Government, As AMCON Flouts Court Order To Renovate Asset
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Kill Enugu Resident For Attempting To Save Sister From Rape
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto-based Islamic Preacher Urges Muslims To Kill Blasphemers, Says It's the Least They Can Do For Prophet Mohammad
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Army, Police Must Not Shoot, Harass Students Protesting Prolonged Strike – University Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Minister, Chris Ngige Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race, Remains In Buhari’s Cabinet
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Vow To Ban Church Activities In South-East, Say Clerics Colluding With Political Leaders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad