Sokoto-based Islamic Preacher Urges Muslims To Kill Blasphemers, Says It's the Least They Can Do For Prophet Mohammad

SaharaReporters reported on Thursday how Ms Deborah, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto State was burnt to death by her colleagues for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2022

A Sokoto-based Islamic cleric has in a viral video encouraged the Muslim faithful to assassinate anyone who dares to insult Prophet Muhammad.

The preacher vehemently charged Muslims to take action against anyone who attacks the integrity of the prophet.

He also made reference to someone who had allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad and was in police custody.

The cleric urged his congregation to kill the suspect once he was released.

SaharaReporters reported on Thursday how Ms Deborah, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto State was burnt to death by her colleagues for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.
 
In a viral video obtained by SaharaReporters, the preacher said, "He wrote on Facebook. He said a lot of things that are not right about the prophet of Allah and in Sokoto, I said he was courageous. For us, we kill such a person. For the prophet of Allah, the least we can do is to kill.
 
"We are not like Muslims, because Kano Muslims are more like merchants. That's why when they insulted the prophet as one practising sodomy, no action was taken. They insulted the prophet and called him an adulterer and paedophile, yet no action was taken but here in Sokoto, we kill such people.
 
"Anyone who insults the prophet, our duty is to kill such a person. If they claim the man who blasphemously insulted the prophet was mad, we're also a bunch of mad people here in Sokoto.
 
"The extent of our sanity is proportional to how someone attacks our holy prophet. Once he's attacked, we're mad enough to strike. I'm speaking the truth; may God bless the people of Sokoto for defending the prophet's integrity.
 
"Any Muslim faithful who joined the demonstration to the palace of Sultan of Sokoto has demonstrated enough evidence that he is a true discipline of Danfodio.
 
"Once he is out of the police custody, take action; assassinate the blasphemer. The claim of insanity to protect him is invalid. If he's mentally deranged and would not insult anyone except the prophet; then we're also insane once the prophet is insulted.
 
"Kill him once you see him. Not just him but anyone who insults the prophet.”
 
"There's no other punishment other than death for insulting the prophet of Islam. Even if the person is a Muslim, he must be assassinated," he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Over 1,000 Nigerians Sign Online Petition To Demand Justice For Sokoto Female Student, Deborah, Killed Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam #JusticeForDeborah: Falana-led Group, ASCAB Demands Justice For Female Student Killed Over Alleged Blasphemy, Says Sokoto Notorious For Such Killings
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam Governor El-Rufai Trying To Make Non-Muslim Traditional Rulers Inferior To Muslim Ones—Southern Kaduna People
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Islam Why Oyo Muslims Won't Thank Governor Makinde For Declaring Holiday For Arabic New Year—Islamic Group
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Islam It Is Un-Islamic For Herders To Move Cattle From Place To Place—Buhari's Home State Governor, Masari
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Accident Islamic Movement Demands Whereabouts Of Member Tortured, ‘Abducted’ By Nigerian Police For Six Months
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics UPDATE: Emefiele Abruptly Cancels Meeting With Central Bank Executives, Summoned To Presidential Villa For Emergency Engagement Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Central Bank Gov Obtains Secret Court Order From Delta State High Court to Enable Him Stay Put in Office While Contesting For President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption How Babangida Aliyu, Former Niger Governor, Two Others Used N2Billion Ecological Fund for Election Campaign —Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Alleged N6.2bn Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Vows To Appeal Non-Admittance Of Exhibit Against Ex-Plateau Governor Jonah Jang
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Emefiele In Emergency Meeting With Central Bank’s Executives, Top Management Staff Over 2023 Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Presidency Questions Central Bank Gov Over Discrepancies Regarding Political Moves, To Be Asked To Resign For Being An Interested Party
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Students Block Major Ijebu Ode-Ibadan Road Over University Lecturers’ Strike, Protest Causes Gridlock In Ogun
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
News Lawyer Urges Nigerian Bar Association To Cancel Sokoto Conference Over Killing Of Deborah For Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
News We’re Leaving Your Administration Which Remains Best In Nigeria’s History, Outgoing Ministers Tell Buhari
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Malami, Nine Other Nigerian Ministers Seeking Elective Positions Resign Over Buhari’s Directive
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
News Don’t Insult Prophets Of Other Religions; Violence, Terrorism Are Mere Symptoms, Provocation Is The Real Disease – Islamic Group, MURIC, Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad