Suspected Herdsmen Kill Enugu Resident For Attempting To Save Sister From Rape

The incident, SaharaReporters learnt, had thrown the community into mourning.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 13, 2022

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed a young man in Okpulugwu Agu-Amede community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State in a renewed attack.
The incident, SaharaReporters learnt, had thrown the community into mourning.


Community sources told SaharaReporters that the recent incident which occurred on Friday would be the seventh brutal attack on the agrarian community since January 2022.   
It was gathered that the victim, Mr Ejike Odo, had got a report that his sister who went to farm was attacked and being raped by Fulani herdsmen while she was returning from farm, and he rushed to the farm to rescue her.
“Unfortunately, the herdsmen who were about four overpowered him, stabbed several times before slitting his throat,” a community leader who gave his name as Justus Nwonye said.
Eha-Amufu communities share boundaries with Benue State and have had several herdsmen attacks since August 2021 resulting in several killings and sacking of eight farm settlements.
Efforts to get reaction from the Enugu State Police Command were unsuccessful as the spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached on phone.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Vow To Ban Church Activities In South-East, Say Clerics Colluding With Political Leaders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity I'm Not Interested In Becoming Amotekun South-West Commander – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill President Buhari Appointee’s Brother In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Sack National Security Adviser, Monguno Over Worsening Banditry, Zamfara Residents Tell Buhari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu, Aisha Yesufu’s Followers Clash Over Duo’s Altercations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari Hails Killing Of Female Christian Student In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Ex-Naval Commodore Who Exposed That Nigerian Government Knows Boko Haram Sponsors, Olawunmi, To Be Crowned Warlord In Ogun Community
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Don’t Insult Prophets Of Other Religions; Violence, Terrorism Are Mere Symptoms, Provocation Is The Real Disease – Islamic Group, MURIC, Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Withdraws From Kebbi Governorship, To Remain As Nigeria's Justice Minister, Attorney-General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Nigerian Soldier Laments Killing Of Colleagues In Taraba, Blames Army Authorities For Alleged Inaction Against Terrorists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Suru Group Boss, Edward Akinlade Notifies Nigerian Government, As AMCON Flouts Court Order To Renovate Asset
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto-based Islamic Preacher Urges Muslims To Kill Blasphemers, Says It's the Least They Can Do For Prophet Mohammad
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Army, Police Must Not Shoot, Harass Students Protesting Prolonged Strike – University Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Minister, Chris Ngige Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race, Remains In Buhari’s Cabinet
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Vow To Ban Church Activities In South-East, Say Clerics Colluding With Political Leaders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Two Nigerian Soldiers Working With Terrorists Arrested In Zamfara
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad