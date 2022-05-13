UI Students Join Nationwide Protest Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike, Block Ibadan Roads

Some university students on Friday staged a protest in Ibadan, Oyo State, over the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students blocked the University of Ibadan-Mokola road in Ibadan in an organised peaceful protest to register their displeasure.



A 200-level student of the University of Ibadan told Daily Post that the protest became necessary because they were tired of staying at home.

“Our leaders have continued to be politicking with our future. Our goal is to shut down the whole of Ibadan until our demand is met,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Andrew Emelieze, stated that the protest was to awaken the spirit of students whose rights are trampled upon by the government.

Emelieze noted that the ongoing strike embarked upon by the university lecturers was due to negligence and failure of leadership.

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, had, on Thursday, taken to the Ife-Ibadan express road as they protest school closure resulting from the ongoing strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The students who converged at their campus gate marched down to the major highway which connects commuters traveling from Ife to Ibadan and vice versa.

This development followed University of Ilorin and University of Lagos that had earlier protested.



