VIDEO: Nigerian Soldier Laments Killing Of Colleagues In Taraba, Blames Army Authorities For Alleged Inaction Against Terrorists

A video of a soldier asking his colleagues to leave the Nigerian army over poor treatment by senior officers has surfaced online.

According to the soldier, the non-retaliation of the killing of soldiers of the 93 battalion in Taraba shows that their lives mean nothing to the army authorities.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported how gunmen suspected to be terrorists attacked a military convoy in Tati village, Taraba State, killing six soldiers and abducting a commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Ememike S. Okore (N/11717).

Those killed were Dauda Tata (7NA/44/4046), Yusuf Salihu (95NA/40/5031), Ndubuise Okonkwo (96NA/42/6911), Abdullahi Ibrahim (13NA/70/7901), Emmanuel Jerry (14NA/72/14051) and Sani Isa (14NA/72/15462).

While the Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu said troops of the 93 Battalion had launched an operation to rescue the abducted senior officer, the soldier in the trending clip dismissed the report.

He said failure to retaliate against the killing would make him lose respect for the army authorities, adding that the morale of most soldiers was low.

Our senior men no dey see us as anything again. Them go kill men, to go retaliate nah problem. Civilian go slap soldier, if you retaliate, them get all the big men number, them go begin dey call (The authorities have not hit back; they killed soldiers. What kind of country is this? Senior officers don't value the lives of junior soldiers. They kill us but to take an action against the killers is a problem. A civilian would slap a soldier and if the soldier retaliates, there will be trouble. They have the phone numbers of prominent people who they call).

“Upon this day, me, all the senior men don lose their respect if them no retaliate this killing, them don lose am and them no go fit meet up again. We soldiers time don reach, no be grumbling matter again, na time for action (We will lose our respect for senior officers if they do not take any action and they can't get the respect again. It is time for us (soldiers) to act, this is not the time to grumble).”

