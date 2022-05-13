VIDEO: Nigerian Soldier Laments Killing Of Colleagues In Taraba, Blames Army Authorities For Alleged Inaction Against Terrorists

According to the soldier, the non-retaliation of the killing of soldiers of the 93 battalion in Taraba shows that their lives mean nothing to the army authorities.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 13, 2022

A video of a soldier asking his colleagues to leave the Nigerian army over poor treatment by senior officers has surfaced online. 

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported how gunmen suspected to be terrorists attacked a military convoy in Tati village, Taraba State, killing six soldiers and abducting a commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Ememike S. Okore (N/11717).

Those killed were Dauda Tata (7NA/44/4046), Yusuf Salihu (95NA/40/5031), Ndubuise Okonkwo (96NA/42/6911), Abdullahi Ibrahim (13NA/70/7901), Emmanuel Jerry (14NA/72/14051) and Sani Isa (14NA/72/15462).

While the Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu said troops of the 93 Battalion had launched an operation to rescue the abducted senior officer, the soldier in the trending clip dismissed the report.

He said failure to retaliate against the killing would make him lose respect for the army authorities, adding that the morale of most soldiers was low.

 

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

