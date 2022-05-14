2023: Governor Uzodinma Teams Up With Senate President, Submits Lawan’s Ruling Party, APC Nomination Forms

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, appears to have shifted grounds on the clamour for Nigerian President of South-East extraction in 2023.

Uzodinma on Friday joined the Yobe State governor and former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, to return the completed presidential nomination form of the president of Nigerian Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan.



This is as the screening of presidential Aspirants starts on Saturday at three different hotel locations in Abuja.

According to Daily Independent, Uzodinma and Buni led a large team that included senators and senior party officials to return Lawan’s forms despite the fact that many aspirants from Uzodinma’s South-East geopolitical zone had picked forms to contest for the party’s ticket.

When asked why he teamed up with Lawan's Presidential team, Governor Uzodinma said he joined his colleague, Buni, and senators to show solidarity to one of their own.

The governor said, “Like you know, most of us here are from the National Assembly, some serving; some are non-serving. Particularly like me, I left the Senate on sabbatical to go and contest election in Imo State and I’m on borrowed status in Imo State as the governor.

“Today we are here in solidarity to accompany our leader, the Senate President, to submit his duly completed forms and we have submitted the forms.”

On the same note, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State also led a large entourage that included Senator Ahmed Yerima and top APC stakeholders from the state to return the forms of aspirants vying for various positions in the party under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara.