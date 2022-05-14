2023: Governor Uzodinma Teams Up With Senate President, Submits Lawan’s Ruling Party, APC Nomination Forms

Uzodinma on Friday joined the Yobe State governor and former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, to return the completed presidential nomination form of the president of Nigerian Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2022

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, appears to have shifted grounds on the clamour for Nigerian President of South-East extraction in 2023.
Uzodinma on Friday joined the Yobe State governor and former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, to return the completed presidential nomination form of the president of Nigerian Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan.


This is as the screening of presidential Aspirants starts on Saturday at three different hotel locations in Abuja.
According to Daily Independent, Uzodinma and Buni led a large team that included senators and senior party officials to return Lawan’s forms despite the fact that many aspirants from Uzodinma’s South-East geopolitical zone had picked forms to contest for the party’s ticket.
When asked why he teamed up with Lawan's Presidential team, Governor Uzodinma said he joined his colleague, Buni, and senators to show solidarity to one of their own.
The governor said, “Like you know, most of us here are from the National Assembly, some serving; some are non-serving. Particularly like me, I left the Senate on sabbatical to go and contest election in Imo State and I’m on borrowed status in Imo State as the governor.
“Today we are here in solidarity to accompany our leader, the Senate President, to submit his duly completed forms and we have submitted the forms.” 
On the same note, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State also led a large entourage that included Senator Ahmed Yerima and top APC stakeholders from the state to return the forms of aspirants vying for various positions in the party under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Central Bank Governor, Emefiele’s Comment That 'Nigerians Can Have Heart Attack' Is Reckless, Unpardonable – Opposition Party, PDP
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Attorney-General, Malami Announces Withdrawal From Kebbi Governorship Race In Confirmation Of SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics It’s Laughable Governor Wike Wants To Become President; Does He Look Like A President – Ex-militant, Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide We Criticize Buhari For Things Most Of Us Are Guilty Of: Shame Unto Us! By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Politics No Disagreement Between Saraki, Dogara – Spokesman
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ajimobi To Fight Head To Head With Tegbe And Adelabu For One Ministerial Appointment
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Deborah Samuel: Protesting Sokoto Residents Attack, Burn Catholic, ECWA Churches, Loot Shops
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sokoto Residents Plan Mass Protest Over Police Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female Student, Claim Suspects Were ‘Defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jihadists In Borno Plot To Kill Another Young Woman For Alleged Blasphemy, Post Death Threats On Facebook
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
News Prime Suspect In Deborah Samuel’s Murder Traced To Niger Republic, Interpol May Be Enlisted – Police Sources
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: Christian Association, CAN Organises Nationwide Protest, Directs Churches To Join, Demand Justice
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Free Pregnant Woman Among Abducted Passengers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Remains Of Slain Female Sokoto Student, Deborah Buried In Niger State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Chief Imam In Sharia-Inclined State, Zamfara Condemns Killing Of Deborah Samuel, Says Islam Doesn’t Support Murder
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari Hails Killing Of Female Christian Student In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Ministry Demolishes Multi-Million Naira Mansion Belonging To Tonto Dikeh's Ex-lover, Kpokpogri In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Aisha Yesufu Condemns Attacks On Churches In Sokoto, Says It's Disrespect to Prophet Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad