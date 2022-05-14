Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Free Pregnant Woman Among Abducted Passengers

The woman was reportedly freed from captivity although it is not yet clear if the family members paid any ransom.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2022

Terrorists who attacked and kidnapped passengers on an Abuja-Kaduna train have freed one of their victims, a pregnant woman in their custody.
The woman was reportedly freed from captivity although it is not yet clear if the family members paid any ransom.


Meanwhile, the woman who appeared in a black Muslim attire, putting on a face mask, stated that the terrorists released her because of her condition.
She appealed to the Nigerian government to negotiate with the kidnappers to secure the release of other victims in their den.
According to Vanguard, she said, “It’s becoming very important because of the uncertainty surrounding the plight of others who are still in the terrorists den. The terrorists are taking care of us; they feed us well and give us our medication."
It could be recalled that the terrorists attacked a train on the Abuja-Kaduna Railway on March 28, where at least eight passengers were killed in the incident.
Also, 168 others had been kidnapped or declared missing.
It was the second time the rail line between Abuja and Kaduna would be the target of bandits.

 

