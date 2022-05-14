Aisha Yesufu Condemns Attacks On Churches In Sokoto, Says It's Disrespect to Prophet Mohammed

Human rights' activist and co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has informed Sokoto State youths who are attacking and destroying churches that their action is a disrespect to Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

SaharaReporters had earlier today reported that some youths in Sokoto launched a violent protest on Saturday demanding the release of two suspects arrested in relation to the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, over alleged blasphemy.



SaharaReporters had reported on Friday that two students were arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah.

In a tweet, Aisha said, “Attacks on churches? Where are the violent and bloodthirsty clerics? Is an attack on religious houses not forbidden by Islam?

“Did the Prophet not stop and warn against attacking churches and synagogues? Who is disrespecting the Prophet more?”

Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state metropolis for fear of bloody protests.