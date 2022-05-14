BREAKING: FCT Ministry Demolishes Multi-Million Naira Mansion Belonging To Tonto Dikeh's Ex-lover, Kpokpogri In Abuja

SaharaReporters gathered that the mansion, which is in the Asokoro area, was invaded on Saturday at about 8am by officials of the FCT Administration with a bulldozer which began to demolish the building.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2022

A multi-million naira mansion belonging to Prince Joseph Kpokpogri, estranged lover of controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been demolished by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in Abuja.
SaharaReporters gathered that the mansion, which is in the Asokoro area, was invaded on Saturday at about 8am by officials of the FCT Administration with a bulldozer which began to demolish the building.


Speaking with SaharaReporters, the owner of the building, Kpokpogri and ex-lover of Dikeh, expressed shock saying he was not pre-informed by the officials about the demolition which he described as illegal.
"I don't have any issue with anybody that will warrant the wicked and illegal destruction of my house this morning without any pre-notice from the FCT ministry. Is it because I am from the Niger Delta region of the country? I just woke up this morning and saw the ministry officials, security men and a bulldozer and the next thing I saw was my fence being brought down.
“They entered my compound and began to demolish my house; as we talk, my swimming pool is gone, a bungalow in my compound is also down. And any moment from now, the full mansion, which cost me over N700million, my hard-earned money, will soon be brought down and I don't know the offence I have committed and I don't know who is behind this.
"None of the officials want to speak with me and I am only being told now that the FCT minister, Muhammad Bello, sent them to come and demolish my house that a road will be passing through my house. My house was approved, I paid for everything, I am not owing the federal government a dime. Before now, about five northerners had approached me to sell my house to them but I refused. Because, my house is seated on a rock and an attraction of everybody; so everybody wants to have my house."
As of the time of filing this report, the main building is about to be demolished as soon as properties and other belongings are evacuated from the building by Kpokpogri.
Prince Joseph Kpokpogri has been having a serious battle with his estranged lover, Dikeh, resulting to series of arrest, legal actions and counter-arrest and actions. 

