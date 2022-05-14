BREAKING: Remains Of Slain Female Sokoto Student, Deborah Buried In Niger State

SaharaReporters had reported how Deborah was on Thursday violently stoned to death and later set ablaze by the angry mob, who are mostly students of the college.

by saharareporters, new york May 14, 2022

The body of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, who was burnt to death on Thursday by her colleagues for alleged blasphemy, has been buried in Tunga Magajiya, Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.
The body of Deborah was said to have been brought in a chartered bus on Saturday.
She was subsequently buried by her family members who accused the Sokoto State Government of not handling the incident properly.

