Central Bank Governor, Emefiele’s Comment That 'Nigerians Can Have Heart Attack' Is Reckless, Unpardonable – Opposition Party, PDP

Emefiele had, when asked to comment on his presidential aspiration and CBN governorship as major concerns for Nigerians and the international community, said, “Let them have heart attack.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2022

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as reckless, irresponsible and unpardonable, a comment by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.
Emefiele had, when asked to comment on his presidential aspiration and CBN governorship as major concerns for Nigerians and the international community, said, “Let them have heart attack.”


PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, Saturday said Emefiele’s comment was provocative and enough to trigger nationwide restiveness, shut down the economy and destabilise the polity.
Ologunagba asserted that despite Emefiele’s alleged withdrawal from the presidential race due to the pressure from the party, he could not still continue as CBN Governor having become partisan as a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The statement partly read, “It was despicable to watch Mr Emefiele on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Presidency, brazenly and derisively spit at the concerns of millions of Nigerians, the international community and the corporate world when he said of Nigerians, let them have a heart attack. It’s good to have a heart attack. I am having a lot of fun.
“Mr Emefiele has crossed the red lines; he is provoking and daring Nigerians to do their worse, especially in the face of huge allegations and revelations of massive looting, manipulations and doctoring of the books in the CBN under his watch as recently exposed in a leaked phone conversation and for which he ought to be behind bars.
“His unthinking and insensitive comment further establishes that he is not a fit and proper person to hold public office and continue the coordination of our national commonwealth as the CBN Governor, having exposed his lack of the required professionalism, code of conduct and regard for public concerns on issues that affect our economy and the electoral process.”
According to the PDP, all of these underpin the thoughtlessness and endemic corruption in the Buhari-led APC government and further show the decadence in the CBN under Emefiele.
PDP insisted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has failed to decisively rebuke and sack Emefiele, confirming that impunity is an official policy of the APC administration.
It also cautioned Emefiele that Nigerians are more than ever before, ready and resolute to confront the situation and rescue the nation from the stranglehold of the APC.
It added that “Now that he has been confirmed to be a card-carrying member of the APC, Mr Emefiele must forthwith steer clear of the CBN as he cannot continue as the Governor.”
 

 

