Governor Umahi Confirms Three Dead In Building Collapse In Ebonyi Market

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has confirmed the death of three people after a building collapsed in a market on Friday evening.

The incident that happened at Ekeaja market square, Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area also injured two people.

Governor David Umahi

Umahi confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, signed by his media aide, Nwaze Francis.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has received with rude shock the disturbing and unfortunate news of the toppling of a part of the roof of one of the shades at the Ekeaja Market, Uburu which resulted in the loss of about three lives while two others were hospitalised,” the statement said.

Umahi, who described the occurrence as catastrophic, sympathised with the families of the three persons who died.