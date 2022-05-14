IPOB Announces New Dates For Sit-at-home Ahead Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Court Sitting

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared new dates for sit-at-home order ahead of the court outings of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB fixed May 18 and 26 as sit-at-home in honour of Kanu’s court outings.



The new dates were announced by Emma Powerful, the spokesman of the group on Saturday.

He equally disassociated the union from a viral voice note regarding sit-at-home-order.

Powerful said the purported voice notes regarding the sit-at-home did not emanate from IPOB.

In a statement he issued on Saturday, Powerful said any dates other than May 18 and 26 were not from IPOB and should be disregarded.

He said, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to a purported voice note ordering Biafrans and residents of Biafraland to sit at home on a date other than May 18th. This is the handwork of Nigerian paid agents and should be ignored.

“To this end, the only sit-at-home order emanating and announced by the IPOB leadership are the 18th and 26th of May 2022 being the dates our leader Nnamdi Kanu will appear in court.”

In October 2017, the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, on behalf of the Nigerian government, had filed charges against Nnamdi Kanu.