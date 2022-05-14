ISWAP Fighters Now In Suleja Town Near Abuja, Claim Responsibility For Killing Of Three Policemen, Motorcyclist

Suleja is less than 20 Kilometres away from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2022

The Islamic State-backed faction of the Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād has claimed responsibility for the killing of three policemen and a commercial motorcyclist in Suleja, Niger State.
Suleja is less than 20 Kilometres away from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.


Gunmen had on Thursday ambushed the policemen while responding to a distress call near a place called Old Barracks in the town.
The slain officers were identified as Hosea Saba, Yahaya Yakubu and Aminu Sani, all attached to the B Division command in Suleja.
About three persons, including a vigilante member, were also injured during the attack.
However, ISWAP said the attack was carried out by “soldiers of the caliphate”.
This comes a few weeks after the group claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in the Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi state.
This is the first time ISWAP will be claiming an attack in Niger State.
If the attack was executed by the insurgents as claimed, it, therefore, indicates the expansion of the terror group in the Northern part of the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jihadists In Borno Plot To Kill Another Young Woman For Alleged Blasphemy, Post Death Threats On Facebook
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Breaking News Abubakar Shekau Fled To Cameroun, Says Arrested Boko Haram Commander Arrested On Valentines Day In Bauchi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dead After Being Shot During Edo Cult War
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Buhari To Tillerson: Why Nigeria Prefers ‘Negotiation’ To ‘Military Option’ For Rescue Of Abducted Schoolgirls
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Police Officers, Kill One, Kidnap Seven Villagers In Niger State
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Deborah Samuel: Protesting Sokoto Residents Attack, Burn Catholic, ECWA Churches, Loot Shops
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sokoto Residents Plan Mass Protest Over Police Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female Student, Claim Suspects Were ‘Defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jihadists In Borno Plot To Kill Another Young Woman For Alleged Blasphemy, Post Death Threats On Facebook
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
News Prime Suspect In Deborah Samuel’s Murder Traced To Niger Republic, Interpol May Be Enlisted – Police Sources
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: Christian Association, CAN Organises Nationwide Protest, Directs Churches To Join, Demand Justice
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Free Pregnant Woman Among Abducted Passengers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Remains Of Slain Female Sokoto Student, Deborah Buried In Niger State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Chief Imam In Sharia-Inclined State, Zamfara Condemns Killing Of Deborah Samuel, Says Islam Doesn’t Support Murder
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari Hails Killing Of Female Christian Student In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Ministry Demolishes Multi-Million Naira Mansion Belonging To Tonto Dikeh's Ex-lover, Kpokpogri In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Aisha Yesufu Condemns Attacks On Churches In Sokoto, Says It's Disrespect to Prophet Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad