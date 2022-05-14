Last Moments Of Deborah Samuel: How Sokoto Students Hired ‘Jihadists’ To Enter School, Drag Female Student Out For Burning

One of Deborah’s friends, identified only as Rakia, revealed the last words of Deborah Samuel before she was lynched by the mob of Muslim students on Thursday for alleged blasphemy.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2022

The Muslim mob at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State which killed a female student, Deborah Samuel, comprised of students and some "foreigners” hired by the extremists to carry out the attack, students close to the deceased have revealed.
One of Deborah’s friends, identified only as Rakia, revealed the last words of Deborah Samuel before she was lynched by the mob of Muslim students on Thursday for alleged blasphemy.


Rakia told Vanguard that the deceased kept pleading, “What do you hope to achieve with this?”
She said Deborah was flogged, killed, and burnt, adding that it was the most horrible thing she (Rakia) had ever witnessed.
“Deborah was my course mate. I just stepped into the class when the uproar on her voice note started.
“It was her course mates that started it. It all started with a debate on the upcoming examination on a general WhatsApp platform created for our course mates. Two students from other departments who overheard some Muslim boys discussing the matter told Deborah’s close friends to prevail on her to retract the statement. But she replied via a voice note on the platform, “Holy Ghost fire. Nothing will happen to me.”
“We were made to understand that some young men were brought from outside (the campus) before the outrage. I was in class when some of our course mates rushed in, saying “There is fire on the mountain o.”

See Also Islam Over 1,000 Nigerians Sign Online Petition To Demand Justice For Sokoto Female Student, Deborah, Killed Over Alleged Blasphemy 0 Comments 1 Day Ago
Rakia further revealed that the Muslim students hired strangers to the class to look for her (Deborah) while some other classmates tried to help her to escape.
“They got a cab waiting outside to drive her straight to the police station but unfortunately, the mob overpowered everyone who tried to save her.
“The last word in her mouth was, “What do you hope to achieve with this?” By then some of our course mates were making calls to some of our lecturers to save the situation. It was when I got home that I heard she was set ablaze. Since the incident, I have been having a flash of her pleading expression. She pleaded for mercy and called out for help but it was far from her. What a cruel way to die,” she said.
There has been nationwide outrage since Thursday when the incident was reported with the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Sokoto, among other rights activists, lawyers and groups calling for the arrest and prosecution of the suspected killers of the female student.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sokoto Residents Plan Mass Protest Over Police Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female Student, Claim Suspects Were ‘Defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jihadists In Borno Plot To Kill Another Young Woman For Alleged Blasphemy, Post Death Threats On Facebook
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Politics Central Bank Governor, Emefiele’s Comment That 'Nigerians Can Have Heart Attack' Is Reckless, Unpardonable – Opposition Party, PDP
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Attorney-General, Malami Announces Withdrawal From Kebbi Governorship Race In Confirmation Of SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity ISWAP Fighters Now In Suleja Town Near Abuja, Claim Responsibility For Killing Of Three Policemen, Motorcyclist
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Deborah Samuel: Protesting Sokoto Residents Attack, Burn Catholic, ECWA Churches, Loot Shops
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sokoto Residents Plan Mass Protest Over Police Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female Student, Claim Suspects Were ‘Defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jihadists In Borno Plot To Kill Another Young Woman For Alleged Blasphemy, Post Death Threats On Facebook
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
News Prime Suspect In Deborah Samuel’s Murder Traced To Niger Republic, Interpol May Be Enlisted – Police Sources
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: Christian Association, CAN Organises Nationwide Protest, Directs Churches To Join, Demand Justice
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Free Pregnant Woman Among Abducted Passengers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Remains Of Slain Female Sokoto Student, Deborah Buried In Niger State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Chief Imam In Sharia-Inclined State, Zamfara Condemns Killing Of Deborah Samuel, Says Islam Doesn’t Support Murder
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari Hails Killing Of Female Christian Student In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Ministry Demolishes Multi-Million Naira Mansion Belonging To Tonto Dikeh's Ex-lover, Kpokpogri In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Aisha Yesufu Condemns Attacks On Churches In Sokoto, Says It's Disrespect to Prophet Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad