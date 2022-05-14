Nigerian Military May Bring Back Disengaged Personnel Over Banditry, Terrorists' Challenges – Chief Of Army Staff

The Nigerian Army is planning to re-engage the services of some qualified disengaged personnel to fight insecurity as the country battles banditry, terrorists and separatist agitation that are threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, disclosed this in Enugu State during a valedictory buffet organised in honour of 2021 disengaged soldiers within the 82 Division Area of Responsibility.



Yahaya, however, appealed to the newly disengaged soldiers to fulfil their commitment in defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria as espoused in their oath of allegiance.

Represented at the occasion by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, the army chief, said his administration was committed to enhance the welfare of discharged personnel within the power of his office.

He assured them of availability of army health facilities and other welfare institutions across the nation to support both serving and ex-personnel.

The army chief said, “Currently, there is ongoing effort to re-engage the services of qualified disengaged personnel in other to continue to benefit from their wealth of experience garnered over the years.

"The army is still open to your invaluable contributions toward attaining her constitutional mandate and would always welcome your support in that regards."

Earlier, the GOC 82 Division, Major General Lagbaja, thanked the discharged soldiers for making the Division proud and putting in their best while they served under the Division.

He said, “We are grateful to the COAS for approving this valedictory buffet. This particular event, which has come to stay in the activities of the Nigerian Army, is the brain-child of the COAS as he is totally committed to the welfare of troops and discharged soldiers as well.”

Responding, the Army Warrant Officer, Jonas Tambari (retired), who spoke on behalf of the discharged soldiers, appreciated God for giving the discharged soldiers sound health and mind to attend the valedictory buffet.

He said “It is unfortunate we are discharged when the nation is facing security challenges; however, we will continue to give support, advice and guidance when there is a need to do so."