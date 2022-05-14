Nigerian Military May Bring Back Disengaged Personnel Over Banditry, Terrorists' Challenges – Chief Of Army Staff

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, disclosed this in Enugu State during a valedictory buffet organised in honour of 2021 disengaged soldiers within the 82 Division Area of Responsibility.

by saharareporters, new york May 14, 2022

The Nigerian Army is planning to re-engage the services of some qualified disengaged personnel to fight insecurity as the country battles banditry, terrorists and separatist agitation that are threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, disclosed this in Enugu State during a valedictory buffet organised in honour of 2021 disengaged soldiers within the 82 Division Area of Responsibility.


Yahaya, however, appealed to the newly disengaged soldiers to fulfil their commitment in defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria as espoused in their oath of allegiance.
Represented at the occasion by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, the army chief, said his administration was committed to enhance the welfare of discharged personnel within the power of his office.
He assured them of availability of army health facilities and other welfare institutions across the nation to support both serving and ex-personnel.
The army chief said, “Currently, there is ongoing effort to re-engage the services of qualified disengaged personnel in other to continue to benefit from their wealth of experience garnered over the years.
"The army is still open to your invaluable contributions toward attaining her constitutional mandate and would always welcome your support in that regards."
Earlier, the GOC 82 Division, Major General Lagbaja, thanked the discharged soldiers for making the Division proud and putting in their best while they served under the Division.
He said, “We are grateful to the COAS for approving this valedictory buffet. This particular event, which has come to stay in the activities of the Nigerian Army, is the brain-child of the COAS as he is totally committed to the welfare of troops and discharged soldiers as well.” 
Responding, the Army Warrant Officer, Jonas Tambari (retired), who spoke on behalf of the discharged soldiers, appreciated God for giving the discharged soldiers sound health and mind to attend the valedictory buffet.
He said “It is unfortunate we are discharged when the nation is facing security challenges; however, we will continue to give support, advice and guidance when there is a need to do so."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides Preliminary Report On Violence And Poll Management, Center For Democracy And Development
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Corruption UN Retaliates Against Aid Worker For Exposing Child Abuse In CAR
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Soldiers Being Starved And Tortured By Military, Femi Falana Demands Action From Government
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Corruption Leaked UN Report Exposes Sexual Abuses By Peacekeepers, Numerous Minors Exploited
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Suspected Boko Haram Detainees Freed To Commemorate Army Remembrance Day
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Buhari To Visit Cameroon And Benin Republic To Consolidate Regional Coalition Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Deborah Samuel: Protesting Sokoto Residents Attack, Burn Catholic, ECWA Churches, Loot Shops
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sokoto Residents Plan Mass Protest Over Police Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female Student, Claim Suspects Were ‘Defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jihadists In Borno Plot To Kill Another Young Woman For Alleged Blasphemy, Post Death Threats On Facebook
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
News Prime Suspect In Deborah Samuel’s Murder Traced To Niger Republic, Interpol May Be Enlisted – Police Sources
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
News #JusticeForDeborah: Christian Association, CAN Organises Nationwide Protest, Directs Churches To Join, Demand Justice
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Free Pregnant Woman Among Abducted Passengers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Remains Of Slain Female Sokoto Student, Deborah Buried In Niger State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Chief Imam In Sharia-Inclined State, Zamfara Condemns Killing Of Deborah Samuel, Says Islam Doesn’t Support Murder
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari Hails Killing Of Female Christian Student In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Ministry Demolishes Multi-Million Naira Mansion Belonging To Tonto Dikeh's Ex-lover, Kpokpogri In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Aisha Yesufu Condemns Attacks On Churches In Sokoto, Says It's Disrespect to Prophet Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad