No One Can Fight For God In Such Bestial Manner – Afenifere Demands Justice For Slain Sokoto Student, Deborah

Deborah, a second-year student of the college, was killed on Thursday following an allegation that she had blasphemed Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

May 14, 2022

Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has condemned in very strong terms, the unprovoked and unwarranted killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State.
Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi said that actions bordering on religion intolerance had been occurring so much particularly in the north.
The Yoruba body observed that the failure of the state to take drastic actions against the perpetrators of such act was what was making it to happen often and again.
Afenifere said, “This Deborah tragedy must be used as cue to put a permanent stop to faith-induced murder in our land.”
Afenifere commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal for terminating his meeting in Abuja and rushing to Sokoto over the incident.
It, however, called on the authorities to “go beyond platitudes by ensuring that all the perpetrators of the evil act are brought to book; and to take measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents in our midst.”
It also warned that “no one can fight for God in such a bestial manner.”
“The best one could do is to preach, evangelise and spread the gospel and not to coerce or kill for the purpose of forcing others to embrace one’s own religion,” the Yoruba group added.

 

