Perpetrators Of Deborah’s Murder In Sokoto State Must Be Quickly Apprehended, Prosecuted – Vice President, Osinbajo

Osinbajo said this while speaking with newsmen after he arrived in Abuja from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

by saharareporters, new york May 14, 2022

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also a presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel, a second-year student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, for alleged blasphemy is deeply distressing.
Yemi Osinbajo
The Vice President praised the Sultan of Sokoto for condemning the incident.
He said, “Let me say that, first, the president has reacted to this, in a statement which was issued earlier condemning the action.
“I must say that it’s a deeply distressing thing, very disturbing – such an atrocious killing of the young lady by a mob who took the law into their own hands; I think it’s very unfortunate.
“The swift reaction of the Sokoto State Government and also the Sultan of Sokoto is highly commendable. I think that their swift reaction to the situation demonstrates the outrage of millions of Nigerians and also the desire of everyone to ensure that the perpetrators are quickly apprehended and prosecuted.”

 

