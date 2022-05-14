Prime Suspect In Deborah Samuel’s Murder Traced To Niger Republic, Interpol May Be Enlisted – Police Sources

Police officials said the suspect could not yet be found in the Sokoto metropolis despite his face being captured in a viral video, when he was boasting about his role in the lynching and burning of the 200-level student.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2022

Top operatives of the Sokoto State Police Command have revealed that one of the prime suspects in the murder of Deborah Samuel, the Shehu Shagari College of Education female student, is strongly suspected to be a foreigner from the neighbouring Niger Republic.
“We started looking for him immediately we saw his video on social media because he is fundamental to our investigation,” a top police source told Peoples Gazette.
“We are now learning that he is not even a Nigerian but only came in illegally from Niger Republic to cause chaos in our country.”
The official said Interpol might be enlisted to help arrest the suspect, even though many officers still hold that the suspect is a Nigerian and remained within the country’s borders.
“Some officers are saying he is a Nigerian and we need additional time to find him. We have no facial recognition database, but we are following all available intelligence on the matter.”
A spokesman for the police said he could not immediately provide additional updates about their handling of the crisis.
Meanwhile, the police commissioner, Kamaldeen Okunola, said he would not comment on the investigations.
The police have already announced that two suspects are being held over the murder, which continues to attract nationwide condemnation.
On Saturday, violence broke out across the metropolis after Muslim youths stormed the palace of the Sultan to demand the release of suspects from custody.
The main Catholic secretariat in Sokoto was also reportedly attacked during the rampage.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

