UK Government Missing In Action To Support Biafran Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein

Fein, on Saturday, said that for over five decades since the end of the Biafran war, the wounds were yet to heal for many as some Nigerians still agitated for the breakaway state.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2022

Bruce Fein, American legal practitioner representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has tackled the United Kingdom Government over its inaction on the Biafran agitation.
Kanu, the IPOB leader, who is also a British citizen, is the most noticeable face of the Biafran movement.
The Nigerian government had declared IPOB a “terrorist organisation” in 2017, but the pronouncement had not stopped the group’s activities – especially overseas where it enjoys the support of millions of Igbos in the diaspora.


“Nations are racing to repatriate art stolen from Nigeria during colonial occupation. Far more urgent is a restoration of the stolen unalienable right of peoples including Biafrans to self-determination—government by the consent of the governed. The UK is MIA,” Fein said via his Twitter page.

