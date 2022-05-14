Woman In Viral Sex-with-dog Video Did Not Die From Infection – Nigerian Police

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command, has stated that reports that a “girl captured in a viral sex video with dog died from an infection” were fake and should be disregarded.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos, adding that the police were intensifying their investigation into the matter.



Hundeyin said, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a publication which is dated May 10, 2022, (saying the girl in the viral sex video died of infection). As this borders on an ongoing police investigation, the command reached out to the author of this article for information that would help the police conclude the investigation.

“Shockingly, however, the author claimed he could not verify the story but simply lifted it from an online blog. The author did not also credit the original source of the news in consonance with simple ethics of journalism.

“He also made no attempt to fact-check the news, thereby making himself susceptible to the spreading of fake news, especially knowing how critical and sensitive the facts in the issue were.”

“It’s the duty of every Nigerian to support the police in any ongoing investigation; it is criminal to publish false information with intent to mislead the public. It is equally criminal to subvert criminal investigation and obstruct police officers in the discharge of their duties,” he added.

The spokesperson said in line with its stance on transparency, the command would give an update to Nigerians, while noting that the ongoing investigation had “been re-focused appropriately.”

Weeks ago, the police had said it had launched a manhunt for the woman, seen having sex with a dog in a viral TikTok video.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, had said posting bestial-natured videos online was not allowed.

The video was said to be recorded in Nigeria but the exact location could not immediately be verified.

According to lawyers, the Criminal Code Act and the Penal Code Act criminalise sleeping with an animal and that the act attracts up to 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria.