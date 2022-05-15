10 Suspects Arrested Over Burning Of Sound Engineer To Death Over N100 In Lagos

At least 10 persons have been arrested in connection to the gruesome murder of a sound engineer, identified as David, in Lagos.

David was lynched and burnt to death, allegedly by a group of Hausa men due to a misunderstanding with a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider, over N100.

Two friends of David, identified as Frank and Philip, were also allegedly beaten till they became unconscious. They are said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

"10 people have been arrested in connection with the murder they are presently in Maroko police station in Oniru," a source told SaharaReporters on Sunday.

It was learnt that things got heated up and resulted in a fight between David and one of the commercial motorcyclists.

According to sources, the situation soon degenerated as more motorcyclists allegedly pounced on David and his friends, beating them till they became unconscious.

#JusticeforDavid has been created on social media platforms to demand justice for David, said to have been killed by a mob of commercial motorcyclists of northern extraction in Lagos.

David, who was said to be a sound engineer, was on his way home from a club when the incident occurred at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, a few days ago.

A video obtained by SaharaReporters shows the deceased was being beaten alongside yet-to-be-identified men, said to be David's friends.

David's friends, Frank (saxophonist) and Philip (keyboardist) are said to be fighting for their lives in an undisclosed hospital.

A tweet by Ufuoma (@thecoloredpen), said, "#JusticeforDavid killed in Lagos over #100 change #JusticeForDeborahSamuel killed in Sokoto #JusticeforPhillipandFrank fighting for their lives in the hospital.

Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria https://t.co/qfoxlRQGGb."

She added, "A group of musicians in Lagos had "regular" to play at Beer-bar along Admiralty road that evening. The sound engineer and keyboard player who mounted the same bike had an argument with the okada man (an aboki guy) which resulted in what became a cold-blooded night.

"The other okada riders (that were of the same tribe) came out and tried to avenge their "brother". To cut the long story short, try were beaten to a pulp and the sound engineer lost his life right there. "As if that was not enough, the sound engineer was burnt right there on the road. To make matters worse, the saxophonist that was to play for the night heard about what was happening while the fight just ensued and he went to try to settle not having a full grasp of what was really going on.

#JusticeforDavid killed in Lagos over #100 change #JusticeForDeborahSamuel killed in Sokoto #JusticeforPhillipandFrank fighting for their life in the hospital



Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria ð­ð­ð­ð­ https://t.co/iTnwikI2rc pic.twitter.com/qfoxlRQGGb — Ufuoma (@thecoloredpen) May 14, 2022

"On getting there, he was also beaten to a pulp. The saxophonist (Frank) and the keyboardist (Philip) had to be taken to the emergency unit of the hospital where they were later admitted. Philip plays for D'banj Frank plays for Phyno."

Going on at admiralty way lekki phase 1.



Whatâs going on in this country sefð¤¦ð½ââï¸ð pic.twitter.com/bwQSBm3Zi9 — UPDATEBOYZ î¨ (@Updateboyx) May 12, 2022

The incident was also confirmed by someone who described himself as a friend of the deceased.

You guys should be very careful out here this sh*t just happen now on my way going to the studio. Along admiralty way lekki phase 1 pic.twitter.com/ANdeHtaItu — Nyerhovwoð³ð¬ (@Nyerhovwo__) May 12, 2022

The friend wrote, "My friend was beaten and set ablaze at Lekki phase 1 two days ago. A father of 2 children was beaten into a coma and burnt. No to Jungle justice. A father of 2 little children died like that.

He was the sound engineer in my church. See how his life ended because of N100 change. Sometimes I wonder the country Nigeria even started. https://t.co/Lq89cyv8Vm — KESSDAVID (@kessdavidmusic) May 14, 2022

"He was the sound engineer in my church. See how his life ended because of N100 change. Sometimes I wonder if the country Nigeria even started.

Graphic Content! Viewers discretion is strongly advised!

After much deliberation, I am forced to post the video of Dave. This is really hard for everyone of us but we're hoping this makes a change in any way it could. Say No to Jungle Justice! #JusticeForDave #RIPDave pic.twitter.com/8P80KsL5lv — ZZETTA (@lordesszzetta) May 14, 2022

"What exactly is going on in this country? Just see how Dave was set on fire over N100 change argument/fight with a Hausa Okada man. Two of Dave's friends who were with him are currently in ICU. They were all lynched to a pulp. This happened in Lekki 1 oh, not Sokoto oh."

My friend was beaten and set ablaze at Lekki phase 1, 2 days ago. A father of 2 children beaten to coma and burnt. No to Jungle justice. A father of 2 small children died like that.#justicefordavesunday #notojunglejustice https://t.co/kpbcpl5qvB pic.twitter.com/gx4ZSmox0U — Onome Ejiro (@Onomejiro) May 14, 2022

The spokesperson for the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Sunday confirmed the arrest of suspects said to be involved in David's murder but could not confirm the number.

Hundeyin said "four persons were arrested the same day the incident occurred", adding that the case was immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

He said he could not confirm if the CIID had arrested more suspects.

This comes at a time when many Nigerians, largely Christians are demanding justice for a Christian student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, who was killed by Muslim students for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.