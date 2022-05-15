Alleged Blasphemy: No Votes In 2023 For Politicians Who Fail To Condemn Deborah's Murder—Christian Youths

The Christian Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing) has warned that any politician who fails to mourn or condemn the gruesome murder of Miss Deborah Samuel, who was killed by a mob over alleged blasphemy, should forget about their votes in the 2023 general elections.

The youth group condemned the killing of Deborah by fellow students of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.



Ms Samuel was killed by the mob, who also burnt her body.

A statement signed by Belusochukwu Enwere, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing) on Sunday, lamented that most of the presidential aspirants campaigning to lead the nation have failed to condemn the barbaric action.

The statement reads, "Today is the 4th day Miss Deborah Samuel was killed by Muslim extremist students who chose to take the laws into their hands and yet most of our Nigerian political class who are gunning to lead us as a country failed to condemn or to commiserate with the bereaved family.

"Even after killing Deborah, the miscreants continued to destroy people's properties, burning church facilities and going from house to house intimidating peaceful Christians. The security agencies should do the needful before this becomes a religious war.

"This is nauseating and disheartening indeed. Any politician who failed to mourn with the nation especially the Christians in this sorrowful time should forget our votes in 2023. We will mobilize Christian youths across the nooks and crannies of the country to ensure that such persons are stopped because he or she will be a misrepresentation of the nation. Nigeria is a secular state, not a religious nation.

"We call on all Christian youths to continue to be peaceful and not take laws into their hands. God must surely fight to avenge the killing of Deborah. Her death will unearth the evil agenda of the wicked ones in Nigeria."