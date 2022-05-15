BREAKING: Nigeria Appoints Jose Peseiro As New Super Eagles Coach

The NFF announced the appointment on Sunday, saying his appointment is with immediate effect but subject to the signing of agreed terms between the coach and the football federation.

by saharareporters, new york May 15, 2022

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced José Santos Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, the country's senior men's national team.
The NFF announced the appointment on Sunday, saying his appointment is with immediate effect but subject to the signing of agreed terms between the coach and the football federation.


The NFF said Mr Peseiro, 62, will take charge of the Super Eagles starting with friendlies with Mexico and Ecuador later in May.
It, however, failed to disclose the duration of the Portuguese coach's appointment. 
Mr Peseiro has coached clubs and national teams in four continents— Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.
He has coached at Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest, Sporting Braga, Victoria Gumaraes, Al-Hilal, Al-Wahda, Al-Ahly Cairo, Sharjah FC and Real Madrid (assistant coach during the Galacticos era), and worked as Head Coach of the Saudi Arabian and Venezuelan national teams.
Peseiro is expected to lead out the Super Eagles for the first time against Mexico at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on May 28. 
From there, the team will fly to New Jersey to face Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, June 2.
The NFF also announced that former Nigerian international forward, Finidi George will now be the First Assistant to Peseiro, with Salisu Yusuf to be the Second Assistant as well as Head Coach of the CHAN and U23 National Teams. 
Usman Abdallah is the Third Assistant while Eboboritse Uwejamomere will be the Match Analyst and another former Nigeria international, Ike Shorounmu will be the Goalkeepers’ Trainer.
Peseiro succeeds Augustine Eguavoen who failed to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2022 World Cup holding in Qatar.  

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Sports How MTN Scammed Me
0 Comments
12 Years Ago
Opinion Cote d’Ivoire: Laurent Gbagbo Against The World
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion How I Joined The Nigerian Ruling (Eating) Class -A Rejoinder
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion The Facebook Abuse: Let’s Teach Sule Lamido A Lesson
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Blame Jonathan For Ibadan Mayhem
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Sports Nigeria's Ex-Dictator Babangida Sweating Over "Egyptian Revolution," Fears Losing His Real Estate Loot
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Family Mark Leah Sharibu's 19th Birthday, Demand Her Unconditional Release After 5 Years In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Sokoto Protest: Ohanaeze Youths Spit Fire Over Attack On Igbo Businesses, Threaten Revenge If Same Occurs In Future
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity 10 Suspects Arrested Over Burning Of Sound Engineer To Death Over N100 In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Buhari's Daughter, Zahra, Shares Video Of Saudi Islamic Cleric Warning Muslims Against Jungle Justice When People Insult Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Chief Imam In Sharia-Inclined State, Zamfara Condemns Killing Of Deborah Samuel, Says Islam Doesn’t Support Murder
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Violent Religious Protest: Catholic Church Suspends Masses In Sokoto, Says Bishop Kukah Is Safe
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Sad About Killings, Sit-At-Home In South East, Anambra Governor, Soludo Says After Visit To Detained IPOB Leader
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Alleged Blasphemy: No Votes In 2023 For Politicians Who Fail To Condemn Deborah's Murder—Christian Youths
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Killing of Nigerian Christian Student Has Everything to Do With Religion By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Italy, Dubai-bound Drugs Blocked In Lagos As Anti-narcotics Agency, NDLEA Seizes Over 200,000 Tramadol Tablets In Abia, Kaduna, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad