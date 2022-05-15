Bring Killers Of Sokoto Student, Deborah Over Alleged Blasphemy To Justice Now, Igbo Group Tells Buhari

by saharareporters, new york May 15, 2022

A pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Igbos for a Progressive and United Nationhood, IPAN, has stated that the culprits who murdered a Christian student, Deborah Samuel for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad in Sokoto on Thursday should be made to face the wrath of the law. 
The group equally frowned on the persistent unlawful killings in Nigeria and urged the stakeholders concerned to take proactive measures to end the menace in the country. 


This was noted in a press release signed by the National President of IPAN, Comrade Lawrence Onuzulike and obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday. 

Similarly, the group lamented the actions of hoodlums in the southeast, saying they are using the name of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to commit evil. 
Onuzulike observed that though IPOB leaders have cancelled the Monday sit-at-home in the Southeast, some self-acclaimed members of the group leverage the situation to commit crime and criminality.
"Our leaders should act fast on Deborah's murder. Yes, the President on his Facebook page has condemned the act, but we want those people to be brought to justice. 
"On the side of the IPOB, they have repeatedly denied being part of this, so who are the perpetrators? From the trending videos of the slain military couple, it was clear that the killers were Igbo people. Who sent them? Why are the tortured and mutilated bodies of innocent Igbo men and women littering all over the Southeast not disturbing our people?
"Where are the Igbo leaders, the governors, the police and even the ESN (Eastern Security Network) which was formed to protect the lives and properties of Ndigbo?

"Why are Igbo presidential aspirants going about their campaigns as if nothing is happening in their homes? Is there something all these people know that we at IPAN don't know?

"This is the time for Ndigbo to come together and solve issues trying to destroy Igboland. This is the time for the leaders to gather their agitating children and dialogue. This is the time to bring peace to our place. We're tired of the killings. Our people are living in fear while people in other regions are freely going about their businesses. For how long are we going to live like this?"

IPAN was formed by progressive Igbos to fight for the rights of Igbos in Nigeria and work to achieve peace in Igboland. 

 

