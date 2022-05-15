Buhari's Daughter, Zahra, Shares Video Of Saudi Islamic Cleric Warning Muslims Against Jungle Justice When People Insult Prophet Muhammad

In the video, Sheikh Al-Hakeem advised Muslims to desist from taking matters into their own hands when there is a case of blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2022

Zahra Buhari-Indimi, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari has shared a video of Saudi Islamic scholar, Sheikh Assim Al-Hakeem, teaching Muslims how to react to people who insult the Prophet. 
In the video, Sheikh Al-Hakeem advised Muslims to desist from taking matters into their own hands when there is a case of blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). 


Zahra reposted a few seconds of the video on her Instagram stories on Sunday, in response to the gruesome murder of a female Christian student in Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, for alleged blasphemy on Thursday. 
She was killed by her fellow students who are Muslims, and her body was also burnt. 
Her remains were laid to rest in her hometown, Tunga Magajiya, in the Rijau local government area of Niger State on Saturday 
Sheikh Al-Hakeem is said to be one of the prominent propagators of Islam in English in Saudi Arabia.
The Imam said, "This depends if you are in a Muslim country. This is a major offence that requires the intervention of the Muslim ruler. You simply report these individuals to the court or to the Muslim ruler. 
“It’s the duty of the Muslim ruler to execute after going through the legislative processes and going in front of a panel of judges."

“You must not take matters into your own hands because this will turn the community into a jungle,” he said.

