Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance

A young man, simply identified as David, has been lynched and burned to death, allegedly by a group of Hausa men over a misunderstanding that ensued because of N100 balance with a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider.

It was learnt that things got heated up and resulted in a fight between David and one of the commercial motorcyclists.

According to sources, the situation soon degenerated as more motorcyclists allegedly pounced on David and his friends, beating them till they became unconscious.

David, who was said to be a sound engineer, was on his way home from a club when the incident occurred at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, a few days ago.

A video obtained by SaharaReporters shows the deceased was being beaten alongside yet-to-be-identified men, said to be David's friends.

David's friends, Frank (saxophonist) and Philip (keyboardist) are said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

A tweet by Ufuoma (@thecoloredpen), said, "#JusticeforDavid killed in Lagos over #100 change #JusticeForDeborahSamuel killed in Sokoto #JusticeforPhillipandFrank fighting for their lives in the hospital.

Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria https://t.co/qfoxlRQGGb."

She added, "A group of musicians in Lagos had "regular" to play at Beer-bar along Admiralty road that evening. The sound engineer and keyboard player who mounted the same bike had an argument with the okada man (an aboki guy) which resulted in what became a cold-blooded night.

"The other okada riders (that were of the same tribe) came out and tried to avenge their "brother". To cut the long story short, try were beaten to a pulp and the sound engineer lost his life right there. "As if that was not enough, the sound engineer was burnt right there on the road. To make matters worse, the saxophonist that was to play for the night heard about what was happening while the fight just ensued and he went to try to settle not having a full grasp of what was really going on.

Going on at admiralty way lekki phase 1.



Whatâs going on in this country sefð¤¦ð½ââï¸ð pic.twitter.com/bwQSBm3Zi9 — UPDATEBOYZ î¨ (@Updateboyx) May 12, 2022

"On getting there, he was also beaten to a pulp. The saxophonist (Frank) and the keyboardist (Philip) had to be taken to the emergency unit of the hospital where they were later admitted. Philip plays for D'banj Frank plays for Phyno."

You guys should be very careful out here this sh*t just happen now on my way going to the studio. Along admiralty way lekki phase 1 pic.twitter.com/ANdeHtaItu — Nyerhovwoð³ð¬ (@Nyerhovwo__) May 12, 2022

This incident was also confirmed by someone who described himself as a friend of the deceased.

My friend was beaten and set ablaze at Lekki phase 1, 2 days ago. A father of 2 children beaten to coma and burnt. No to Jungle justice. A father of 2 small children died like that.#justicefordavesunday #notojunglejustice https://t.co/kpbcpl5qvB pic.twitter.com/gx4ZSmox0U — Onome Ejiro (@Onomejiro) May 14, 2022

The friend also wrote, "My friend was beaten and set ablaze at Lekki phase 1 two days ago. A father of 2 children was beaten into a coma and burnt. No to Jungle justice. A father of 2 little children died like that.

#JusticeforDavid killed in Lagos over #100 change #JusticeForDeborahSamuel killed in Sokoto #JusticeforPhillipandFrank fighting for their life in the hospital



Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria ð­ð­ð­ð­ https://t.co/iTnwikI2rc pic.twitter.com/qfoxlRQGGb — Ufuoma (@thecoloredpen) May 14, 2022

"He was the sound engineer in my church. See how his life ended because of N100 change. Sometimes I wonder if the country Nigeria even started.

Graphic Content! Viewers discretion is strongly advised!

After much deliberation, I am forced to post the video of Dave. This is really hard for everyone of us but we're hoping this makes a change in any way it could. Say No to Jungle Justice! #JusticeForDave #RIPDave pic.twitter.com/8P80KsL5lv — ZZETTA (@lordesszzetta) May 14, 2022

"What exactly is going on in this country? Just see how Dave was set on fire over N100 change argument/fight with a Hausa Okada man. Two of Dave's friends who were with him are currently in ICU. They were all lynched to a pulp. This happened in Lekki 1 oh, not Sokoto oh."

He was the sound engineer in my church. See how his life ended because of N100 change. Sometimes I wonder the country Nigeria even started. https://t.co/Lq89cyv8Vm — KESSDAVID (@kessdavidmusic) May 14, 2022

SaharaReporters learnt that the commercial motorcyclist, who had a disagreement with David before the matter degenerated further, has been arrested by the police.