Corps Member Killed As Security Operatives, Bandits Clash On Kaduna-Abuja Road

The bandits were said to have been engaged by the security agents while they were trying to cross the highway at Kasarami village at about 8pm on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2022

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identified as Aliyu Muhammed Lawal, has died from a stray bullet during a crossfire between security operatives and bandits along Kaduna-Abuja Road. 
The bandits were said to have been engaged by the security agents while they were trying to cross the highway at Kasarami village at about 8pm on Friday.


According to Daily Trust, the deceased who was serving in Abuja was hit on the head while on a Kaduna-bound commercial vehicle.
A top police officer in the state who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak however said about seven bandits were killed during the crossfire.
“The victim was hit by a stray bullet because there was a serious crossfire between the security agencies and the bandits that tried to cross the main road at Kasarami village which is a route they use. But the security men, among them soldiers, at Rijana engaged them killing about seven of them and recovered motorcycles,” he said.
 
He said the young man was rushed to Saint Gerald Hospital that night but was confirmed dead by doctors.
The deceased has been buried in line with Islamic rites. 

 

