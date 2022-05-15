Deborah's Murder: Prophet Muhammad Was Insulted While Alive But Never Killed Anyone For It— Sheikh Gumi

Gumi made this known while conducting a religious teaching class in his Kaduna Juma'at mosque.

by saharareporters, new york May 15, 2022

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said that Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was on several occasions during his lifetime insulted by non-Muslims, yet he refused to attack or even kill persons who assassinated his characters.
Gumi made this known while conducting a religious teaching class in his Kaduna Juma'at mosque.


The Kaduna-based scholar, in a video clip obtained and translated by PRNigeria, said the prophet's refusal to retaliate when insulted by non-Muslims was because he did not want to be regarded or tagged a killer.
Sheikh Gumi spoke while reacting to the lynching of a female Christian student at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, over allegedly blasphemous statements against Prophet Muhammad.
He observed that the best way Muslims can show that they love Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is by adhering to his religious teaching, and obeying him, instead of killing people over trivial issues.
According to him, both Nigerian Muslims and Christians have agreed to live harmoniously together, hence no religious law is applied in the country, being a secular state.
"Hence, anyone who kills a non-Muslim who they have agreed to live peacefully with, will not smell the fragrance of Paradise for 40 years," he said.
Sheikh Gumi, while noting that no one is allowed to take the law into their hands in Islam, called on his fellow Islamic clerics to impart sound religious tenets to their adherents instead of instigating them to perpetrate 'reprehensible' acts.
"If we think by killing Deborah, people who are not of the same faith with us will stop insulting our prophet, then we are in delusion,” he concluded.
PRNigeria reports that Sheikh Gumi a medical doctor and a retired military officer is the current Mufti and mufassir at the Kaduna Sultan Bello Central mosque.  
He is the eldest son of late Shaykh Abubakar Gumi, the first Grand Khadi of the old Northern Region who was instrumental to the propagation of Islam in Northern Nigeria. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Italy, Dubai-bound Drugs Blocked In Lagos As Anti-narcotics Agency, NDLEA Seizes Over 200,000 Tramadol Tablets In Abia, Kaduna, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Appoints Jose Peseiro As New Super Eagles Coach
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Violent Religious Protest: Catholic Church Suspends Masses In Sokoto, Says Bishop Kukah Is Safe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity 18-year-old Kills 10, Injures Three In Racially Motivated Shooting At US Supermarket
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Family Mark Leah Sharibu's 19th Birthday, Demand Her Unconditional Release After 5 Years In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Italy, Dubai-bound Drugs Blocked In Lagos As Anti-narcotics Agency, NDLEA Seizes Over 200,000 Tramadol Tablets In Abia, Kaduna, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Killing of Nigerian Christian Student Has Everything to Do With Religion By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Appoints Jose Peseiro As New Super Eagles Coach
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
News Alleged Blasphemy: No Votes In 2023 For Politicians Who Fail To Condemn Deborah's Murder—Christian Youths
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Violent Religious Protest: Catholic Church Suspends Masses In Sokoto, Says Bishop Kukah Is Safe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News God Will Avenge Murder Of Deborah Over Alleged Blasphemy, Destruction Awaits Her Killers—Christian Association In Abuja, 19 Northern States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Emulate Late President Yar'Adua In Resolving Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Issues, Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Buhari's Daughter, Zahra, Shares Video Of Saudi Islamic Cleric Warning Muslims Against Jungle Justice When People Insult Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Sokoto Protest: Ohanaeze Youths Spit Fire Over Attack On Igbo Businesses, Threaten Revenge If Same Occurs In Future
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad