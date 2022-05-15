Emulate Late President Yar'Adua In Resolving Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Issues, Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Tells Buhari

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, South-East zone on Sunday, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to learn from how the late President Umaru Yar'Adua handled some critical situations as Nigeria's leader.

The PFN asked Buhari to reconsider his hard stance on the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.



Buhari's administration has insisted that it will allow the courts to decide Kanu's fate.

But speaking during a prayer rally organised by the PFN in Enugu, the National Vice Chairman (South-East) of the Christian body, Bishop Maxwell Korie, said the stand of the Nigerian Government is not in anyone's interest.

The cleric, who expressed worry over the level of insecurity in the zone, identified dialogue as the solution to the problems.

He said, "We are deeply concerned with the level of insecurity in the South-East zone and having reviewed the situation, we urge the Federal Government to invite the agitation groups to a dialogue table to negotiate what their issues and misgivings are.

"The past administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua used dialogue to solve the problems of the Niger Delta region. So, we advise the incumbent administration of Muhammadu Buhari to borrow a leaf from the Yar'Adua administration.

"This is the sure and fastest way towards resolving these issues."

Speaking on the 2023 presidential election, he restated the PFN's stand that the body would vote against any political party that fielded a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He said, "Any joint ticket of two Muslims in the office of the President and the Vice President in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, shall not be tolerated, it is dead on arrival.

"All the political parties should take note of this, especially the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)."

"All PFN blocs have already been instructed to mobilise and vote against such a political part that fields two Muslims in the Presidential election come 2023," he added.

He disclosed that the solemn Assembly and prayer rally was borne out of the vision that God gave to the National President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke.

He stated that it is the responsibility of the church of Jesus Christ to preserve Nigeria as one single entity and prevent it (Nigeria) from destruction.

In his remarks, the Enugu State Chairman of PFN, Bishop Godwin Madu urged Christians not to despair but to remain prayerful and resolute.









