Ex-Vice President, Atiku Complains About Growing Insecurity in Nigeria Despite Deleting His Tweet On Deborah Samuel’s Murder In Sokoto

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is a Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, on Saturday engaged in his usual rhetoric of lamenting that insecurity has worsened in the country.

Atiku made the remarks in Calabar, Cross River State, only a day after he denied and deleted a tweet where he had earlier condemned the gruesome murder of a 200-level female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State, Deborah Samuel.



He spoke while addressing PDP stakeholders in Calabar as they prepared for May 28 primaries of the party.

He said, “History will judge the electorate if we fail to elect the right people to positions of power. The government of President (Muhammadu) Buhari has completely disappointed Nigerians in the area of security. The northern part of the country is the worst hit. The situation should no longer continue.”

It would be recalled that Atiku on Friday earlier condemned the gruesome killing of Deborah who was accused of blasphemy.

But not too long after he tweeted, the post was deleted because of a backlash against the former Vice President by some Muslims on social media who threatened that he (Atiku) might lose millions of votes in Sokoto for the said tweet.

Atiku thereafter denied the tweet on Deborah Samuel and it was deleted – an action which attracted mixed feelings from Nigerians, with some of them questioning if Atiku actually stood for justice and fairness or he was only desperate for power.