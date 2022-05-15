Ex-Vice President, Atiku Complains About Growing Insecurity in Nigeria Despite Deleting His Tweet On Deborah Samuel’s Murder In Sokoto

Atiku made the remarks in Calabar, Cross River State, only a day after he denied and deleted a tweet where he had earlier condemned the gruesome murder of a 200-level female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State, Deborah Samuel.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2022

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is a Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, on Saturday engaged in his usual rhetoric of lamenting that insecurity has worsened in the country.
Atiku made the remarks in Calabar, Cross River State, only a day after he denied and deleted a tweet where he had earlier condemned the gruesome murder of a 200-level female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State, Deborah Samuel.


He spoke while addressing PDP stakeholders in Calabar as they prepared for May 28 primaries of the party.
He said, “History will judge the electorate if we fail to elect the right people to positions of power. The government of President (Muhammadu) Buhari has completely disappointed Nigerians in the area of security. The northern part of the country is the worst hit. The situation should no longer continue.”
It would be recalled that Atiku on Friday earlier condemned the gruesome killing of Deborah who was accused of blasphemy.
But not too long after he tweeted, the post was deleted because of a backlash against the former Vice President by some Muslims on social media who threatened that he (Atiku) might lose millions of votes in Sokoto for the said tweet. 
Atiku thereafter denied the tweet on Deborah Samuel and it was deleted – an action which attracted mixed feelings from Nigerians, with some of them questioning if Atiku actually stood for justice and fairness or he was only desperate for power.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sokoto Residents Plan Mass Protest Over Police Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female Student, Claim Suspects Were ‘Defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Assembly Asks Supreme Court To Dismiss Buhari, Malami's Suit Favouring Attorney-General, Central Bank Gov's Political Ambitions
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Violent Religious Protest: Catholic Church Suspends Masses In Sokoto, Says Bishop Kukah Is Safe
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Insecurity 10 Killed, Three Injured In Racially Motivated Shooting At United States Supermarket
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Deborah Samuel: Rethinking Political Correctness And Religious Bigotry - Richard Odusanya.
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sokoto Residents Plan Mass Protest Over Police Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female Student, Claim Suspects Were ‘Defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Assembly Asks Supreme Court To Dismiss Buhari, Malami's Suit Favouring Attorney-General, Central Bank Gov's Political Ambitions
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
News Family Mark Leah Sharibu's 19th Birthday, Demand Her Unconditional Release After 5 Years In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Violent Religious Protest: Catholic Church Suspends Masses In Sokoto, Says Bishop Kukah Is Safe
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Insecurity 10 Killed, Three Injured In Racially Motivated Shooting At United States Supermarket
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
News Buhari's Daughter, Zahra, Shares Video Of Saudi Islamic Cleric Warning Muslims Against Jungle Justice When People Insult Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
News Deborah's Murder: Prophet Muhammad Was Insulted While Alive But Never Killed Anyone For It— Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
News Bring Killers Of Sokoto Student, Deborah Over Alleged Blasphemy To Justice Now, Igbo Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Insecurity 10 Suspects Arrested Over Burning Of Sound Engineer To Death Over N100 In Lagos
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad