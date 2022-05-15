God Will Avenge Murder Of Deborah Over Alleged Blasphemy, Destruction Awaits Her Killers—Christian Association In Abuja, 19 Northern States

The Christian Association of Nigeria (19 Northern States and Abuja) has expressed deep sadness over the gruesome murder of Miss Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto for alleged blasphemy.

CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja), which is the umbrella organisation of all Christians in Northern Nigeria, condemned the killing of Ms Deborah "in the strongest terms possible", saying the fate of some Egyptians in the Red Sea, as narrated in the Bible, will befall her killers and collaborators.



A statement signed by Chaplain Jechonia Gilbert, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja) and dated Sunday, May 15, 2022, called the Nigerian and Sokoto governments to bring the culprits to justice.

It advised Christian parents across Nigeria not to send their children to schools in Sokoto and other states hostile to Christians till the respective governments can protect them.

It said, "While CAN does not and will not encourage casting aspersions on any Religion or religious leader of any faith, CAN frowns on hiding under the gab of any religious extremism to perpetrate any form of criminality against her members, especially in Northern Nigeria.

"God Almighty is not and can never be a weak God for a mere mortal to fight and defend Him. On the contrary, it is He who keeps, watches and defends us. CAN believe that life is sacred and must never be taken by another unless directed by the State.

"The CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja) is calling on the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Sokoto State government under governor Aminu Tambuwal not to resort to the government's usual rhetoric but must demonstrate political will and capacity to bring the perpetrators of this criminality to justice; otherwise, others may take a cue from this and turn our fatherland to a country of lawlessness at every slightest provocation.

"CAN believes that Nigeria is a country governed by the rule of law and order. Therefore, any act of lawlessness and criminality must not be swept under the carpet. CAN, 19 Northern States, is calling on every Christian parent across the nation especially, Northern states to discourage sending their children to any school in Sokoto State, pending when the Federal and State governments are ready and willing to secure the lives of our children both in Sokoto and other states that are hostile to Christians and Christianity.

"We are urging all Christian leaders to terminate their participation in Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), until their counterparts of Islamic faith show commitment to tame their followers on equal terms. Northern CAN prays for the immediate family and indeed the church of the late Deborah Samuel not to lose hope in God's ability to avenge the death of their daughter. We appeal and counsel those who feel and think that killing and oppressing Christians is a demonstration of their service to their God to learn from history. Those that tried it in Egypt and their experiences should be enough warning. There is a Red Sea awaiting them, even those who are secretly encouraging them, must partake in the Red Sea experience."