Italy, Dubai-bound Drugs Blocked In Lagos As Anti-narcotics Agency, NDLEA Seizes Over 200,000 Tramadol Tablets In Abia, Kaduna, Others

The Anti-narcotics Agency also seized 203, 879 tablets of various pharmaceutical opioids and illicit substances during raids on Abia, Kaduna, Yobe and Kogi states.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2022

Fresh bids by drug cartels to export Tramadol, Ecstasy MDMA and Cannabis to Milan, Italy and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos have been foiled by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency. 
The Anti-narcotics Agency also seized 203, 879 tablets of various pharmaceutical opioids and illicit substances during raids on Abia, Kaduna, Yobe and Kogi states. 


The spokesperson for NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.
At the Lagos airport, a female passenger, Odia Emiliana Efe was arrested on Monday, 9th May while trying to board a Royal Air Moroc flight from Lagos via Casablanca to Milan, Italy with 1, 000 tablets of Tramadol 200mg concealed in food items, the statement added.
Babafemi said, “Five days after, Friday, 13th May, a freight agent, Kareem Ibrahim was arrested at the SAHCO cargo shed of the airport for attempting to export food items in which were hidden blocks of cannabis weighing 6.65kg and 24grams of ecstasy drug, MDMA to Dubai in UAE.
“In Abia, three trucks loaded with drugs coming from Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra were intercepted in Aba, Abia state. When properly searched in the presence of the owners on Wednesday, 11th May, 67,100 tablets/capsules of Tramadol and 12,650 ampules of pentazocine, morphine and dopamine were recovered.
"On the same day, NDLEA operatives in Kaduna arrested a notorious drug dealer, Shehu Kabiru, aka Dan-Zaira, wanted by the Kastina Command of the Agency for jumping bail. Recovered from him include 45,000 tablets of Diazepam weighing 41.5kg; 50,000 tablets of Exol, weighing 15.6kg; 1,500 tablets of Rohypnol weighing 700 grams and 300 bottles of codeine weighing 41.5kg.
“In Yobe state, no fewer than 7,029 tablets of Tramadol, D5, and Exol, as well as 1.5kg cannabis, were recovered from a drug dealer, Ibrahim Yakubu when his hideout was raided in Unguru town on Sunday 8th May, while in Rivers state, one Chekiri Richard Obomanu was arrested at Eleme area on Wednesday, 11th May with 207.2kg cannabis.
“No less than 19,600 tablets of Tramadol coming from Onitsha, Anambra state to Abuja were intercepted and recovered along Okene/Abuja highway on Wednesday, 11th May by NDLEA operatives in Kogi state.
“Meanwhile, five members of a syndicate, which conducts fake recruitment into security agencies, have been arrested in coordinated operations in Zamfara, Kebbi and Bauchi states. Leader of the gang, Yakubu Sani was first arrested in Gusau, Zamfara state. His criminal gang issues fake NDLEA employment letters and identity cards to unsuspecting members of the public for the sum of N400, 000 per person.
“A follow-up operation in Zuru, Kebbi state led to the arrest of another gang member, Ibrahim Isah, while three others; Dahiru Musa Limanchi, Gambo Danladi and Umar Abubakar, were nabbed in Bauchi state. Recovered from them include a fake NDLEA ID card; NDLEA guarantor form; INEC offer of appointment letter; Nigerian Customs Special Replacement Form and appointment letter; Nigerian Correctional Service Replacement Form; credentials of some applicants; receipts and passport photos; five SIM packs and one MTN SIM card.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Senate Presidency: How President Buhari Plans To Drop EFCC Case Against Danjuma Goje
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Celebration On Twitter As Police Remove Abayomi Shogunle As Head Of Complaint Response Unit
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME EFCC Nabs Four Luxurious 'Yahoo-Yahoo' Boys In Calabar
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Court Grants 'Prime Suspect' In Sugar's Murder Bail
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME FAAN To Carry Out Background Check Of Staff After Saudi Drug Incident
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption 'It's Not Personal With Saraki, If You Are Not Corrupt You Won't Be Investigated' Says Magu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Family Mark Leah Sharibu's 19th Birthday, Demand Her Unconditional Release After 5 Years In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Killing of Nigerian Christian Student Has Everything to Do With Religion By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Appoints Jose Peseiro As New Super Eagles Coach
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
News Alleged Blasphemy: No Votes In 2023 For Politicians Who Fail To Condemn Deborah's Murder—Christian Youths
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Violent Religious Protest: Catholic Church Suspends Masses In Sokoto, Says Bishop Kukah Is Safe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News God Will Avenge Murder Of Deborah Over Alleged Blasphemy, Destruction Awaits Her Killers—Christian Association In Abuja, 19 Northern States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Emulate Late President Yar'Adua In Resolving Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Issues, Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Buhari's Daughter, Zahra, Shares Video Of Saudi Islamic Cleric Warning Muslims Against Jungle Justice When People Insult Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Sokoto Protest: Ohanaeze Youths Spit Fire Over Attack On Igbo Businesses, Threaten Revenge If Same Occurs In Future
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity 18-year-old Kills 10, Injures Three In Racially Motivated Shooting At US Supermarket
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad