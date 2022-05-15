Nnamdi Kanu Sad About Killings, Sit-At-Home In South East, Anambra Governor, Soludo Says After Visit To Detained IPOB Leader

Soludo disclosed this on his Facebook page on Saturday night, following his visit to Kanu in detention.

by saharareporters, new york May 15, 2022

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has said the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is sad about the violence, killings and sit-at-protest enforced by unknown gunmen in the South East. 
Soludo disclosed this on his Facebook page on Saturday night, following his visit to Kanu in detention. 


He said, "I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, (Friday, 13th May, 2022) to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East. 
"He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere. He expressed sadness over what he described as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB. He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace. 
"Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast.
"It is well indeed!"
Kanu has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 following his rendition to Nigeria from Kenya. 
He had fled Nigeria in 2017 during trial after the military invaded his home in Abia. 
The IPOB leader is facing charges of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms, among others.



 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sokoto Residents Plan Mass Protest Over Police Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female Student, Claim Suspects Were ‘Defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity 10 Suspects Arrested Over Burning Of Sound Engineer To Death Over N100 In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Assembly Asks Supreme Court To Dismiss Buhari, Malami's Suit Favouring Attorney-General, Central Bank Gov's Political Ambitions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Violent Religious Protest: Catholic Church Suspends Masses In Sokoto, Says Bishop Kukah Is Safe
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Deborah Samuel: Rethinking Political Correctness And Religious Bigotry - Richard Odusanya.
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sokoto Residents Plan Mass Protest Over Police Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female Student, Claim Suspects Were ‘Defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Deborah's Murder: Prophet Muhammad Was Insulted While Alive But Never Killed Anyone For It— Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Bring Killers Of Sokoto Student, Deborah Over Alleged Blasphemy To Justice Now, Igbo Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity 10 Suspects Arrested Over Burning Of Sound Engineer To Death Over N100 In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Assembly Asks Supreme Court To Dismiss Buhari, Malami's Suit Favouring Attorney-General, Central Bank Gov's Political Ambitions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Family Mark Leah Sharibu's 19th Birthday, Demand Her Unconditional Release After 5 Years In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Violent Religious Protest: Catholic Church Suspends Masses In Sokoto, Says Bishop Kukah Is Safe
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity 18-year-old Kills 10, Injures Three In Racially Motivated Shooting At US Supermarket
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Buhari's Daughter, Zahra, Shares Video Of Saudi Islamic Cleric Warning Muslims Against Jungle Justice When People Insult Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad