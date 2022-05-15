Nnamdi Kanu Sad About Killings, Sit-At-Home In South East, Anambra Governor, Soludo Says After Visit To Detained IPOB Leader

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has said the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is sad about the violence, killings and sit-at-protest enforced by unknown gunmen in the South East.

Soludo disclosed this on his Facebook page on Saturday night, following his visit to Kanu in detention.



He said, "I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, (Friday, 13th May, 2022) to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

"He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere. He expressed sadness over what he described as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB. He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

"Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast.

"It is well indeed!"

Kanu has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 following his rendition to Nigeria from Kenya.

He had fled Nigeria in 2017 during trial after the military invaded his home in Abia.

The IPOB leader is facing charges of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms, among others.







