Police Arrest Drone Operator Allegedly Filming, Spying On Church, Cleric’s House In Enugu

The suspect who hails from Aguibeje in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, was said to have gone to the church located at Alor Unor in Nsukka council area, hid in the bush nearby the church and filmed the entire compound, including the cleric's residential house before police operatives from Nsukka Division picked him up.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2022

Operatives of the Enugu Police Command have reportedly arrested one Michael Ali for allegedly spying on Highway to Grace Assembly Church premises and the residence of the overseeing pastor, Reverend Chikammadu Eze with a drone.
The suspect who hails from Aguibeje in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, was said to have gone to the church located at Alor Unor in Nsukka council area, hid in the bush nearby the church and filmed the entire compound, including the cleric's residential house before police operatives from Nsukka Division picked him up. 


A police source told SaharaReporters that the incident occurred on Saturday, adding that the suspect claimed that he was filming the cleric’s home for a documentary, when he was interrogated.
The suspect who also said that he was working on the Nsukka landscape, when asked why he chose to stay in the bush to control his drone, told the police that he was still learning how to fly it.
He acknowledged that he made a mistake to have focused his equipment on the cleric’s home and church building, the source disclosed.
Narrating the incident, Reverend Eze said he was shocked when he saw a drone flying around his compound and on top of his church building.
According to him, he immediately began to monitor the drone only to discover that the suspect, Ali, hid in a bush close to his house from where he controlled the drone.
Eze said that he quickly alerted the police and mobilised his household who encircled the entire area to ensure that the suspect did not escape until the police arrived and picked him up. 
He said, “Immediately I walked out of my bedroom, I was surprised to hear the sound of a drone hovering around my house and church building. I looked around and could not find the pilot.
“After some minutes, the operator started recalling the drone and I followed the direction only to see the operator (Ali) hiding in a nearby bush close to my church compound.
“That is how I caught the operator (Ali) and immediately called police from Nsukka Area Command,” he said.
The founder commended the police for their quick response as well as for arresting the suspect and taking him to their station
Eze vowed to sue Ali, alleging that the suspect had evil intentions against his family and the church.
“If Ali has no evil intention as he is claiming now that he was doing a video documentary, why didn’t he inform me before taking pictures of my church, family as well as my picture with his drone?" he queried. 
 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sokoto Residents Plan Mass Protest Over Police Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female Student, Claim Suspects Were ‘Defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Italy, Dubai-bound Drugs Blocked In Lagos As Anti-narcotics Agency, NDLEA Seizes Over 200,000 Tramadol Tablets In Abia, Kaduna, Others
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Insecurity 10 Suspects Arrested Over Burning Of Sound Engineer To Death Over N100 In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Assembly Asks Supreme Court To Dismiss Buhari, Malami's Suit Favouring Attorney-General, Central Bank Gov's Political Ambitions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Deborah Samuel: Rethinking Political Correctness And Religious Bigotry - Richard Odusanya.
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sokoto Residents Plan Mass Protest Over Police Arrest Of Suspected Killers Of Female Student, Claim Suspects Were ‘Defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Deborah's Murder: Prophet Muhammad Was Insulted While Alive But Never Killed Anyone For It— Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Bring Killers Of Sokoto Student, Deborah Over Alleged Blasphemy To Justice Now, Igbo Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity 10 Suspects Arrested Over Burning Of Sound Engineer To Death Over N100 In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Assembly Asks Supreme Court To Dismiss Buhari, Malami's Suit Favouring Attorney-General, Central Bank Gov's Political Ambitions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Family Mark Leah Sharibu's 19th Birthday, Demand Her Unconditional Release After 5 Years In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Violent Religious Protest: Catholic Church Suspends Masses In Sokoto, Says Bishop Kukah Is Safe
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity 18-year-old Kills 10, Injures Three In Racially Motivated Shooting At US Supermarket
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Buhari's Daughter, Zahra, Shares Video Of Saudi Islamic Cleric Warning Muslims Against Jungle Justice When People Insult Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad