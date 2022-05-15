Sokoto Protest: Ohanaeze Youths Spit Fire Over Attack On Igbo Businesses, Threaten Revenge If Same Occurs In Future

The youth wing of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has condemned Saturday's attacks on Igbo residents in Sokoto State.

It, however, threatened to retaliate if such happens in future.



Viral videos show how businesses belonging to Igbos in Sokoto were attacked by Muslims protesting against the arrest of two suspects involved in the recent killing of Miss Deborah Samuel, a Christian female student accused of blasphemy.

Scores of protesters could be seen destroying and looting shops supposedly belonging to Southeasterners.

A statement issued by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council on Sunday said it was enraged that Ndigbo could become the subject of attacks over an issue they knew nothing about.

The statement signed by its President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the action of Sokoto youths was provocative.

While describing the attack as unacceptable, Okwu charged Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal to ensure that there would be no repeat of such a “mindless attack and all destroyed businesses paid for".

The statement partly read, “We are enraged that Ndigbo are once more victims of an unprovoked attack in Sokoto State over an issue that has to do with a Christian student from Niger State.

“It is quite sad that Ndigbo have remained endangered species in Nigeria, justifying the quest for secession by separatist groups led by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

“The news we are getting from Sokoto, which we have confirmed to be true, is totally unacceptable and we demand that there should be no repeat of such carnage.

“Governor Aminu Tambuwal must see to it that Ndigbo and their properties are protected in Sokoto State. Any further attack on them will come with dire consequences. We also demand that those whose properties were looted must be compensated by the government.

“Ndigbo have suffered so much in this country and we are warning that enough is enough. If they repeat this aggression against our people in the North, it would come with a commensurate reaction."