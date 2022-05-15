Violent Religious Protest: Catholic Church Suspends Masses In Sokoto, Says Bishop Kukah Is Safe

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, on Saturday said he is safe after protests rocked parts of Sokoto city over the detention of two persons linked to the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday signed by the Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho.



Omotosho noted that Kukah’s residence was not attacked though rampaging hoodlums vandalised and torched two of the parishes presided over by the preacher.

The statement read, “The Sokoto State Government has declared 24-hour curfew to help stem the ongoing protests embarked upon by Muslim youth in the state capital today.

“During the protest, groups of youths led by some adults in the background attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral at Bello Way, destroying church glass windows, those of the Bishop Lawton Secretariat were also attacked and a community bus parked within the premises vandalised.

“St. Kevin’s Catholic Church Gidan Dere, Eastern By-pass, was also attacked and partly burnt; windows of the new hospital complex under construction, in the same premises were shattered.

“They were promptly dispersed by a team of Mobile policemen before they could do further damage.

“The hoodlums also attacked the Bakhita Centre located along Aliyu Jodi Road and burnt down a bus within the premises.”

He noted that there will be no Mass in Sokoto metropolis until the curfew is lifted.

Deborah, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, was lynched and burnt by a mob on Thursday over allegations of blasphemy.

The police said two suspects had been arrested in connection to her gruesome murder.

Hundreds of placard-carrying Muslim youths protested in Sokoto on Saturday morning and demanded the release of the two suspects.

The Muslim protesters clashed with security operatives who fired shots to disperse the surging demonstrators.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal subsequently imposed a curfew on the state amid rising tension.



