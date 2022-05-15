Violent Religious Protest: Catholic Church Suspends Masses In Sokoto, Says Bishop Kukah Is Safe

This was contained in a statement on Saturday signed by the Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho.

by saharareporters, new york May 15, 2022

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, on Saturday said he is safe after protests rocked parts of Sokoto city over the detention of two persons linked to the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel.
This was contained in a statement on Saturday signed by the Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho.


Omotosho noted that Kukah’s residence was not attacked though rampaging hoodlums vandalised and torched two of the parishes presided over by the preacher.
The statement read, “The Sokoto State Government has declared 24-hour curfew to help stem the ongoing protests embarked upon by Muslim youth in the state capital today.
“During the protest, groups of youths led by some adults in the background attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral at Bello Way, destroying church glass windows, those of the Bishop Lawton Secretariat were also attacked and a community bus parked within the premises vandalised.
“St. Kevin’s Catholic Church Gidan Dere, Eastern By-pass, was also attacked and partly burnt; windows of the new hospital complex under construction, in the same premises were shattered.
“They were promptly dispersed by a team of Mobile policemen before they could do further damage.
“The hoodlums also attacked the Bakhita Centre located along Aliyu Jodi Road and burnt down a bus within the premises.”
He noted that there will be no Mass in Sokoto metropolis until the curfew is lifted.
Deborah, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, was lynched and burnt by a mob on Thursday over allegations of blasphemy.
The police said two suspects had been arrested in connection to her gruesome murder. 
Hundreds of placard-carrying Muslim youths protested in Sokoto on Saturday morning and demanded the release of the two suspects.
The Muslim protesters clashed with security operatives who fired shots to disperse the surging demonstrators.
Governor Aminu Tambuwal subsequently imposed a curfew on the state amid rising tension.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity 18-year-old Kills 10, Injures Three In Racially Motivated Shooting At US Supermarket
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity 10 Suspects Arrested Over Burning Of Sound Engineer To Death Over N100 In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jihadists In Borno Plot To Kill Another Young Woman For Alleged Blasphemy, Post Death Threats On Facebook
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Corps Member Killed As Security Operatives, Bandits Clash On Kaduna-Abuja Road
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Commercial Motorcyclists Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Due To Disagreement Over N100 Balance
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Family Mark Leah Sharibu's 19th Birthday, Demand Her Unconditional Release After 5 Years In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Italy, Dubai-bound Drugs Blocked In Lagos As Anti-narcotics Agency, NDLEA Seizes Over 200,000 Tramadol Tablets In Abia, Kaduna, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Killing of Nigerian Christian Student Has Everything to Do With Religion By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Appoints Jose Peseiro As New Super Eagles Coach
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
News Alleged Blasphemy: No Votes In 2023 For Politicians Who Fail To Condemn Deborah's Murder—Christian Youths
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
News God Will Avenge Murder Of Deborah Over Alleged Blasphemy, Destruction Awaits Her Killers—Christian Association In Abuja, 19 Northern States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Emulate Late President Yar'Adua In Resolving Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Issues, Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Buhari's Daughter, Zahra, Shares Video Of Saudi Islamic Cleric Warning Muslims Against Jungle Justice When People Insult Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Sokoto Protest: Ohanaeze Youths Spit Fire Over Attack On Igbo Businesses, Threaten Revenge If Same Occurs In Future
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity 18-year-old Kills 10, Injures Three In Racially Motivated Shooting At US Supermarket
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad