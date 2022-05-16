APC Party Chairman Found Dead In Bauchi Hotel Room After Receiving ‘Several Death Threats’, Police Order Autopsy

The police which confirmed the murder of Gwabba have accordingly ordered an autopsy to be carried on him to unravel the cause of his death.

by saharareporters, new york May 16, 2022

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State in Northeastern Nigeria, Husseini Musa Gwabba has been murdered.

 

The police which confirmed the murder of Gwabba have accordingly ordered an autopsy to be carried on him to unravel the cause of his death.

Gwabba was reportedly found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning in Bauchi, the capital of the state.

 

Before his death, Gwabba was said to have received several death threats from some high-ranking members of the party who saw his emergence as a threat to their survival in the party, the police said.

 

The spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who confirmed the death said, "a thorough autopsy will be conducted on the body of the deceased to ascertain the cause of his death.

 

“The result of the autopsy as being awaited will be made public, please.

 

"Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of Gwabba and are being interrogated by the police," he said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Nigerian Cleric Reveals How Pastor Eneche Of Dunamis Church Had Him Imprisoned On False Charges
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amaechi Finally Resigns From Buhari’s Cabinet, Attorney-General, Malami, Refuses To Leave On Deadline Day
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: I'll Scrap Nigerian Senate, Invest Funds Saved From The ‘Coven Of Thieves’ On Education — Sowore
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Burn Electricity Distribution Company Building, 32 Vehicles In Anambra
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Panic As Police Discover Bomb Allegedly Planted By Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno Displaced Persons’ Camp
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Family Mark Leah Sharibu's 19th Birthday, Demand Her Unconditional Release After 5 Years In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Detains Journalist For Publishing Past Arrest Of Ogun Governor, Abiodun For Credit Card Fraud In USA
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terror Group, Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution Of 20 Nigerian Christians To ‘Avenge Killing Of Leaders In Middle East’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amaechi Finally Resigns From Buhari’s Cabinet, Attorney-General, Malami, Refuses To Leave On Deadline Day
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: I'll Scrap Nigerian Senate, Invest Funds Saved From The ‘Coven Of Thieves’ On Education — Sowore
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Burn Electricity Distribution Company Building, 32 Vehicles In Anambra
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Panic As Police Discover Bomb Allegedly Planted By Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno Displaced Persons’ Camp
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Monday Sit-At-Home: Police Stations Locked As Officers Join Traders, Civil Servants To Comply With Directive In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News ‘No Regret, If That Hurts You, Please Hug The Nearest Transformer’ – Bauchi Commissioner Who Endorsed Killing Of Deborah Over Alleged Blasphemy Says In Fresh Post
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Scarcity of Aviation Fuel: Airline Operators Announce Disruption, Cancelling Of Flights Operations In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News As A Former Muslim, I’ve Read The Qur’an And Nowhere Justifies Killing For Blasphemy – Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Five Injured, One Confirmed Dead in U.S. Church Attack
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad