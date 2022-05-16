Army, Police Operatives Kill Six Gunmen Who Attempted To Burn Down Imo Monarch’s Palace

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army in a joint assault have killed six alleged members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in a gun duel in Imo State.

The suspects were reportedly killed when they attempted to burn down the palace of the Imo Chairman, Council Of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness Eze Dr E. C Okeke in the Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects had reportedly emerged in their numbers in three Hilux vehicles shooting sporadically, fiercely advancing towards the Eze’s Palace to unleash mayhem.

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, said on receipt of the information, the Command’s Tactical Team joined by the military immediately mobilised and rushed to the palace.

“On their way, the hoodlums on sighting the combined team engaged them in a gun duel, throwing petrol bombs. The gallant team responded, positioning themselves professionally.

“In the exchange of gunfire that ensued, the hoodlums were overwhelmed due to the superior fire-power of the combined team and in the process; six of the hoodlums were neutralised while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries.”

According to him, the operatives recovered one pump action gun, three blood-stained cutlasses and three Hilux Vehicles suspected to have been snatched from citizens.

He said calm had been restored in the area and the corpses of the neutralised bandits removed and deposited in the mortuary.