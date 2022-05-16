Bandits Kill Five Persons, Abduct District Head In Kano

SaharaReporters learnt that the bandits stormed Karfi and Unguwar Tudun Makama communities under the Takai Local Government Area of the state. They reportedly killed five persons and abducted Abdulhayatu Ilu, the district head of Karfi.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2022

Five persons have been killed and a district head abducted by bandits, in coordinated attacks on two communities in Kano State, Northwest Nigeria.

 

A family source said the terrorists stormed Karfi around 11:42 pm on Sunday, killing one person before forcibly whisking away the district head.

 

Similarly, four persons were gunned down and three others injured at Unguwar Tudun Makama, while attempting to repel the attackers.

 

The police responded to the attack, "but it was not timely", a local source informed.

 

“We have not heard from the bandits yet, but we are hoping they will call so that we know what they are after,” a relation of Ilu, the district head, said.

 

He added that efforts were ongoing to identify the gunmen but their whereabouts could not be ascertained yet.

 

The spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haduna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident saying three of the deceased persons died on the spot.

“The kidnappers came from across the border in Bauchi State. They took a district head in Karfi and killed three people on the spot,” he said. 

