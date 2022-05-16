BREAKING: Amaechi Finally Resigns From Buhari’s Cabinet, Attorney-General, Malami, Refuses To Leave On Deadline Day

The minister’s resignation is in line with the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to cabinet members with political ambitions.

by saharareporters, new york May 16, 2022

The Nigerian Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has finally resigned from office.

The minister’s resignation is in line with the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to cabinet members with political ambitions.

amaechi

Buhari last Wednesday, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, directed members of his cabinet seeking political offices to resign on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

Amaechi has since declared to run for President in 2023.

Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, who is also seeking to run for President in the next general elections, had resigned before the President’s directive.

SaharaReporters learnt about Amaechi’s resignation on Monday.

“Amaechi has finally resigned from office,” a top source told SaharaReporters.

However, Amaechi’s counterpart in the Ministry of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has refused to resign despite today (Monday) being the deadline, SaharaReporters also learnt.

Malami, who is also the Attorney-General of Federation (AGF), had in April declared interest in the Kebbi State governorship race.

However, last Friday, he pulled out of the Kebbi State governorship race, multiple sources had told SaharaReporters.

He had distributed over 200 exotic vehicles to party members ahead of the governorship primary in the state.

He had also submitted his N50 million party nomination form at the International Conference Centre.

 

Several sources close to the minister said he withdrew from the race over fear that he may not get the ticket.

 

