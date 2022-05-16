Enugu Electricity Company Confirms 32 Vehicles Burnt By Gunmen In Anambra

The gun-wielding arsonists had attacked the EEDC facility located inside the headquarters of the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

by Saharareporters, New York May 16, 2022

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has said 32 of its vehicles were destroyed by suspected arsonists who attacked its facility in Anambra State.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The spokesperson for the EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the incident shocked the electricity distribution company.

“In the early hours of today, Monday, May 16, at about 1:45am, the Ogidi District of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company was set ablaze by unidentified criminals leaving about 32 utility and operational vehicles all burnt, including other assets and equipment within the premises,” he said.

Ezeh said the arsonists inflicted machete cuts on a security official at the company’s office for refusing to surrender his rifle to them.

“The victim is currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

“We thank God that no life was lost. We condemn this unjustifiable act and pray such does not reoccur,” he added.

Ezeh lamented that the incident happened at a time EEDC had made huge investments to improve on its operations to transform the socio-economic condition of the people in the area.

The EEDC spokesperson said they made unsuccessful efforts to reach the Anambra State Fire Service during the attack.

“The electricity company officials were helpless as they watched the fire destroy the entire structure and other assets. It later took the intervention of the Commissioner for Utilities, Anambra State, Julius Chukwuemeka, at about 9.05am to bring the fire service team down to the scene of the incident,” he said.

He said the company had reported the incident to the “relevant authorities” and expressed hope that an investigation would be carried out to fish out the suspects.

“There is no way a developing economy as ours can progress if we continue to record this kind of incident,” he added.

The attackers also razed a Magistrate Court building inside the council secretariat.

Saharareporters, New York

